Delhi High Court quizzes Delhi govt on black fungus drug supply: ‘Won’t be caught unawares’

The Delhi High Court Wednesday took note of the shortage of antifungal medicine Amphotericin-B and asked the Delhi government to disclose the stock held by it and the supply being made to it.

The division bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rekha Palli also asked the government to inform it about the distribution process. “Let’s see what is the rationale behind this kind of requirement,” said the court, while referring to the procedure prescribed by the state on May 18 for the distribution of the injection among hospitals.

The court also asked the Centre to point out the bottleneck leading to a sudden shortage since the drug is manufactured locally, and observed there should not be a case of artificial shortage being created.

“This time it will not be that we will be caught unawares. We are reading in the papers. This is something coming up, we must address it,” added the court, while listing the case for hearing on May 20.

The court was earlier informed by advocate Rakesh Malhotra that the government has passed an order requiring a multi-disciplinary or three-member team, consisting of a physician, from a Covid hospital to apply to the Technical Experts Committee for procuring the injection.

Malhotra argued that hospitals are finding it difficult to follow the cumbersome procedure. Amicus Curiae, senior advocate Rajshekar Rao, in his note to the court also suggested modification of the procedure prescribed by the government for distribution of Amphotericin-B to the hospitals.

The government told the court it has no stock at all of the drug and has already written to the Centre. “There is a shortage. Let the Union come back. They have taken over the supply and are distributing it to state governments. We are getting it in a rationed manner. We are engaging with the concerned department of the Union of India. We have written to them that for one patient we need 90 vials,” senior advocate Rahul Mehra, representing the government, told the court.