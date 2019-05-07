Delhi High Court quashes domestic violence case against AAP leader Somnath Bharti

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Somnath Bharti Tuesday got a reprieve Tuesday after the Delhi High Court quashed the domestic violence case against him, noting that Bharti and his wife Lipika Mitra are living happily together, PTI reported.

Advertising

Bharti’s wife Lipika had accused him of domestic violence in 2015, alleging him of unleashing his pet dog on her during her pregnancy and even trying to murder her. Due to her allegations, Bharti was jailed on September 29, 2015 but was released later on bail. Later, a city court also found the allegations of him unleashing his dog on his wife unfounded. The dog died of a heart ailment in July last year.

Lipika had initially refused to entertain any mediation proposals with her husband.