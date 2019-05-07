Toggle Menu
Delhi High Court quashes domestic violence case against AAP leader Somnath Bhartihttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/delhi-high-court-quashes-domestic-violence-case-against-aap-leader-somnath-bharti-5714614/

Delhi High Court quashes domestic violence case against AAP leader Somnath Bharti

Bharti's wife Lipika had accused him of domestic violence in 2015, alleging him of unleashing his pet dog on her during her pregnancy and even trying to murder her.

somnath bharti, somnath bharti domestic violence case, somnath bharti domestic violence, lipika mitra, somnath bharti wife, somnath bharti wife abuse, delhi news, aap
AAP leader Somnath Bharti (Express Photo/Files)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Somnath Bharti Tuesday got a reprieve Tuesday after the Delhi High Court quashed the domestic violence case against him, noting that Bharti and his wife Lipika Mitra are living happily together, PTI reported.

Bharti’s wife Lipika had accused him of domestic violence in 2015, alleging him of unleashing his pet dog on her during her pregnancy and even trying to murder her. Due to her allegations, Bharti was jailed on September 29, 2015 but was released later on bail. Later, a city court also found the allegations of him unleashing his dog on his wife unfounded. The dog died of a heart ailment in July last year.

Lipika had initially refused to entertain any mediation proposals with her husband.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Ride-sharing’s future? It may sit on electric motorbikes
2 Bangalore LIVE News: Agara flyover accident causes traffic chaos
3 Chandigarh: PGIMER gets 150 patients of rheumatoid arthritis weekly