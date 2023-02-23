‘Larger public interest will overweigh concerns of mandir and masjid’: HC asks PWD to build pedestrian pathway near ITO

The Delhi High Court Thursday directed the Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD) to carry out work to make a pedestrian pathway at “Jheel ka Piao” on Mathura Road, ITO, even if it calls for demolishing a portion of a mandir and a masjid in the area.

A single judge bench of Justice Prathiba Singh observed that the issue was concerning the “development of a pathway on an extremely busy road” wherein documents and other photographs show that the mandir and masjid are abutting the pedestrian pathway. The court took note of the line sketch filed by the PWD and observed that there was “no uniformity in the pedestrian pathway” which could affect the safety of pedestrians.

Observing that “larger public interest will overweigh” concerns of the mandir and masjid and in order to make the pathway uniform, the High Court said: “If a portion of the mandir and the masjid is affected, it will have to be allowed.”

It asked the PWD to confirm with the caretakers of the mandir/masjid to arrive at a consensus on the time when the said demolition will take place. “If upon conferring with the caretakers, there is a need for construction of the mandir/masjid, the same will be done by the PWD at its own cost,” said Justice Singh, while clarifying that both

“mandir and masjid will not be treated as an unauthorised occupant”.

The HC further directed the PWD to construct one toilet facility for the mandir/masjid so devotees can carry out their ablutions.

The area for the said purpose will be agreed upon by the two caretakers (between Sanatan Dharam Mandir and the masjid). The HC also directed Delhi Police to provide necessary assistance so that above activity is ensured without any disturbance or a law and order issue.

The High Court was hearing a plea moved by caretakers of Sanatan Dharam Mandir, also known as Prachin Shiv Mandir, on Mathura Road. They had challenged a letter by the PWD which said the mandir property was identified as obstructing the way.

The Delhi government had previously told the court that this action was taken pursuant to the order of the Land and Development Office, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, dated November 1, 2022. The High Court on December 22 was informed that there was also a masjid adjacent to mandir.

On a query from the court on “the amount of land belonging to the Waqf Board”, the board’s counsel Wajeh Shafiqhe submitted that the measurement of the land needs to be taken and only then can the amount of land belonging to the board be ascertained. The HC had directed the PWD to measure the mosque premises to ascertain the manner in which the expansion of the pavement can be done, so that pedestrians are not inconvenienced.

The HC Thursday noted that the Waqf Board in its affidavit had submitted that the “Ghosiya Masjid” is Waqf property and it caters to the Muslim community and local dwellers.

The court was told the masjid is spread across 100 square metres and comprises a single storey. The Waqf board said while on one side of the road, a pedestrian pathway is being insisted upon, on the other side, where there are commercial buildings, no pathway is being insisted upon.

Both the masjid and mandir claimed no encroachment was taking place which should be removed.