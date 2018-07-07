Plea in Delhi High Court to reserve AIIMS nursing posts for acid attack victims

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi. All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi.

A woman, who was attacked with acid 14 years ago by boys, whom she had confronted for misbehaviour, moved the Delhi High Court Friday, seeking reservation for acid attack victims in nursing officers’ posts at AIIMS. The woman (30), who had suffered 57% burns in the attack, said she has worked as a nurse at various Delhi government hospitals. She moved the High Court, pursuant to an advertisement issued by AIIMS on June 13, calling for applications for the post of ‘nursing officer grade B’, with 32 seats reserved for persons with disability.

The woman’s counsel, Govind Jee, said the advertisement mentioned the kind of disability eligible for applying to the post as ‘OL — one leg disability’, thereby violating provisions of the Disability Act, 2016, which recognises acid attack as a disability. The fact that she is unable to apply for the post, the petitioner contended, is a violation of Section 33 of the Act, which imposes a duty on the government to identify posts to be reserved for persons with disabilities.

Further, as per Section 34, 1% of such posts are to be mandatorily reserved for persons with benchmark disabilities.

As per the 2016 Act, victims of acid attacks are specifically mentioned as being eligible for reservation under this head. “Due to this apathy, the petitioner said she has not been able to apply for the said post, the last date of submission of online form for which is July 12,” her counsel said, praying that the advertisement be quashed.

Taking note, Justice P S Teji permitted the woman to apply under general category, and observed that in case she succeeds in her petition, her candidature should be considered under the physically handicapped category.

The court also issued notice to the Centre and AIIMS, and sought their stand by the next date of hearing, September 13.

