Oreo versus Fab!o: In war of biscuits, Delhi High Court rules in favour of former

The Delhi High Court Friday restrained Parle Products Pvt Ltd from using the name Fabio/Fab!o for its vanilla cream filled chocolate biscuits in a trademark infringement lawsuit moved by Intercontinental Great Brands for violation of its Oreo biscuit trademark.

A single judge bench of Justice C Hari Shankar, while granting interim protection to Oreo, observed that the manner in which Parle in its advertisements declared that Fab!o is required to be pronounced as fa-bee-yo “amounts to a candid acknowledgement” that it is required to be pronounced like Oreo.

“Having so represented to the public, it can hardly lie in the mouth of the defendant to contend that Fab!o and Oreo are not phonetically similar,” Justice Shankar held.

He observed that the two concluding syllables are the same, “ee-yo”, and hence the “names undoubtedly rhyme”.

The HC “prima facie” held that Parle had “consciously sought to approach as close to the Oreo mark as possible by adding a terminal O to its pre-existing FAB! mark”.

The HC held that a customer of “average intelligence and imperfect recollection”, who is aware of Oreo cookies and its packaging and who later comes across the Fab!o cookies in a deceptively similar blue package, “may legitimately be expected to draw an association between the Fab!o and Oreo marks as both being used by the same manufacturer”.

The HC said that there is no other cookie in the market with a similar sounding name, so there is “every likelihood of the lay consumer, who remembers having had the Oreo biscuit earlier” to presume a connection between the new Fab!o biscuit and the earlier Oreo biscuit.

The HC said this was supplemented by the fact that Parle is also selling vanilla cream chocolate biscuits in a blue and white packaging, “using the shade of blue strikingly similar to the shade of blue used” in the Oreo’s packaging.

The HC held, “I am of the opinion that the defendant has, prima facie, infringed the registered trademarks of the plaintiff, and has also, by adopting a trade dress (visual appearance) which is deceptively similar to that of the plaintiff‘s ‘Oreo‘ brand of cookies, sought to pass of its Fab!o brand of vanilla cream filled chocolate cookies as bearing an association with the plaintiff‘s Oreo cookies.”

The HC went on to restrain Parle from manufacturing, packing or selling their vanilla cream filled chocolate biscuits in their packaging or using the said trade dress. “This injunction shall also apply to stocks presently in the defendant‘s possession and as yet uncleared, though it would not apply to stocks which have already been released in the market,” it said.

Oreo alleged that Parle had introduced its own range of vanilla cream filled chocolate biscuits called Fab!o in January 2020. However, prior to this time, they were using the mark Fab/Fab! for its biscuits. It was alleged that Fab!o was used only for vanilla cream filled chocolate biscuits while all other biscuits were sold under the Fab! name by Parle.

Parle argued that the Fab!o trademark is structurally, visually and phonetically dissimilar to the Oreo mark as there is only one common letter between the two marks – the letter O. It was argued that though both the biscuit brands have embossing on the surface, the same is totally different.