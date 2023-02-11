Delhi High Court orders status quo on 400 jhuggis and an apartment amid demolition drive in Mehrauli

The Delhi High Court Friday ordered status quo with respect to 400 jhuggis in a slum colony in Mehrauli area. The DDA earlier in the day demolished several shanties and multi-storeyed buildings situated on the border of Mehrauli Archaeological Park in Ladha Sarai village. A single judge bench of Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora while hearing the plea directed the DDA to maintain status quo in the Ghosiya slum colony. “In light of the averment that Ghosiya Slum colony is a jhuggi cluster duly enlisted in the list published by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board on its official website, which records 400 jhuggis, as also the 2015 policy and the fact that the respondents do not have instructions in the matter, the respondents are directed to maintain status quo in 400 jhuggis verified by respondent number 2 (DUSIB) until the next date of hearing,” the HC directed listing the matter for hearing on February 14. The HC was hearing a plea moved by dwellers of the colony, located at ward number 8, Mehrauli. It was argued by advocate Anuprada Singh appearing for the petitioner Ghosiya Colony Sewa Samiti that the slum colony appears in a “list published on Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board’s website in 2018”. She stated that the said list has been downloaded from the official website of DUSIB. She further said that a code had been assigned to this “basti” and the list records the existence of 400 jhuggis. She further argued that the colony is a “notified JJ (jhuggi jhopri) cluster” and the “jhuggis cannot be demolished in the manner sought to be done”. Singh relied upon the Delhi Urban Slum and Rehabilitation and Location Policy, 2015 of DUSIB to argue that since DDA is the land-owning agency “it is obliged to rehabilitate the residents of slum colony prior to their eviction”. She further argued that no eviction notice was served to said colony residents and the entire demolition action is illegal. She also submitted that the demolition squad is scheduled to arrive today.