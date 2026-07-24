Delhi HC to decide: Can OpenAI use copyrighted material to train ChatGPT?

The court's observations on fair use and AI training could have far-reaching implications for copyright law and generative AI in India. (File Photo)

The Delhi High Court will give its verdict at 2.30 pm today on whether OpenAI can be restrained from using copyrighted material to train its large language models (LLMs).

This prayer, if allowed, will be in the nature of an interim injunction till the court finally decides the issue.

Any observation, even preliminary in nature, made by the court on what is fair use of copyrighted material, will be significant – and a first for an Indian constitutional court.

OpenAI is an American artificial intelligence research organization headquartered in San Francisco, which has developed the ChatGPT series of generative AI models.

In a first-of-its-kind suit in Indian jurisdiction, the news agency ANI Media Pvt Ltd moved the Delhi HC in 2024 against Open AI Inc (OAI) and Open AI OpCo LLC, raising issues of infringement of its copyrighted material for LLM training by OpenAI.