Delhi HC to decide: Can OpenAI use copyrighted material to train ChatGPT?
News agency ANI has sought restraining orders against the American organisation. Any observation, even preliminary in nature, made by the court on what is fair use of copyrighted material, will be significant – and a first for an Indian constitutional court.
The Delhi High Court will give its verdict at 2.30 pm today on whether OpenAI can be restrained from using copyrighted material to train its large language models (LLMs).
This prayer, if allowed, will be in the nature of an interim injunction till the court finally decides the issue.
Any observation, even preliminary in nature, made by the court on what is fair use of copyrighted material, will be significant – and a first for an Indian constitutional court.
OpenAI is an American artificial intelligence research organization headquartered in San Francisco, which has developed the ChatGPT series of generative AI models.
In a first-of-its-kind suit in Indian jurisdiction, the news agency ANI Media Pvt Ltd moved the Delhi HC in 2024 against Open AI Inc (OAI) and Open AI OpCo LLC, raising issues of infringement of its copyrighted material for LLM training by OpenAI.
Subsequently, several other organisations – including media and publishing organisations and associations such as the Federation of Indian Publishers (FIP), Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA), and the Indian Music Industry (IMI) – who had raised similar objections to OpenAI’s training model, too were made parties in the suit.
In November 2024, Justice Amit Bansal of the High Court appointed advocate Adarsh Ramanujan and Dr Arul George Scaria, professor of Law at the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) to assist the court in the adjudication of the suit.
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ANI had opposed OpenAI’s use of publicly available copyrighted material of ANI to train its LLMs, verbatim replication of copyrighted material when a query is put in ChatGPT, as well as hallucinatory responses being provided by ChatGPT, while falsely attributing it to ANI.
OpenAI had submitted that it was not storing data directly. and that there was no general prohibition on the use of data under copyright law – akin to the way in which reading a book could not be equated with “using it”.
OpenAI had also argued that the pre-training process took place outside India, that training data was stored on foreign servers, and that OpenAI, over time, had refined its models to prevent regurgitation.
It also said that following the pre-training phase, OpenAI’s models did not have access to the original training data after a cut-off date.
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In November 2024, OpenAI had told the court that they had already “blocklisted” ANI’s domain, which meant that it was excluded from future training of OpenAI’s software.
Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court
Professional Profile
Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express.
Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare).
Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others.
She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020.
With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles:
High-Profile Case Coverage
She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy.
Signature Style
Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system.
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