Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

Delhi HC issues notice on plea over lack of infrastructure in city’s 77 veterinary hospitals

The plea states there is a stark shortage of veterinarians, medicines, and even basic facilities like electricity and water supply and the hospitals and dispensaries are in an “abysmal state”.

The Delhi High Court issued a notice in a plea on the lack of infrastructure and equipment in the city’s government veterinary hospitals and dispensaries. (Express photo by Abhisek Saha for representation)

The Delhi High Court Monday issued a notice in a plea on the lack of infrastructure and equipment in the city’s 77 Government veterinary hospitals and dispensaries.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) moved by three social workers seeking direction to the Delhi Government, the Animal Welfare Board of India as well as the Veterinary Council of India to address the lack of infrastructure for treatment and diagnosis, manpower, hygiene, and essential equipment in the city’s veterinary hospitals.

The High Court issued notice and has listed the matter on January 18, 2023.

The plea states there is a stark shortage of veterinarians, medicines, and even basic facilities like electricity and water supply and the hospitals and dispensaries are in an “abysmal state”. “The infrastructure is crumbling and no indoor wards for any species exist in any veterinary hospital in Delhi,” the plea contends.

The Animal Husbandry Unit of the Delhi Government’s Development Department launched the Animal Health and Welfare Policy on October 11, 2018, for strengthening animal welfare, veterinary services, and animal husbandry practices in the State through restructuring and upgradation of the existing veterinary Institutions.

According to the plea, Delhi’s Animal Husbandry Unit has “brazenly abdicated its own mandate”, in the policy to provide veterinary services and strengthen animal welfare and husbandry practices. The inaction by the Delhi government and other respondents has lead to gross misuse of public funds, spreading of infections and diseases like zoonosis, and thereby has a detrimental impact on animal health as well as human health, it contends.

The petitioners contend that after obtaining a list of 77 Government veterinary hospitals and dispensaries in Delhi through an RTI application they visited each of them to document the current state of infrastructure as well as the services being offered in each district of the national capital. They have said the inaction by the government is in contravention of the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty towards Animals Act and the Constitution.

First published on: 15-11-2022 at 08:46:42 am
