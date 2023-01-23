Delhi High Court nixes media baron Raghav Bahl’s plea against ED probe

The Delhi High Court Monday dismissed The Quint founder Raghav Bahl’s plea seeking the quashing of a money laundering probe initiated by the Enforcement Directorate against him calling it “premature at this stage”.

A single-judge bench of Justice Jasmeet Singh was hearing the media entrepreneur’s plea seeking a stay on the investigation by the ED wherein advocate Abhimanyu Bhandari, appearing for Bahl, submitted, “I bought a property in London. I, in accordance with applicable law, sent money from my account to buy the said property. There was an IT raid at my premises and a chargesheet has been filed against me under the Black Money Act,” adding that allegation was of under-reporting of money and it was not a case of money laundering as there were no proceeds of crime generated.

Rejecting Bahl’s plea Justice Singh observed, “I am of the view that the petition itself is premature. Petitioner is seeking quashing of the ECIR which according to the Supreme Court states that mere recording of ECIR does not make a person an accused. In addition allegations in the complaint regarding evasion of tax are yet to reach the stage of trial. Whether there is generation of proceeds of crime or not is being investigated. For that reason, the petition as regards the relief of quashing of ECIR is premature and rejected”.

Bhandari argued that he was challenging the ECIR (ED’s complaint against him) stating that it was no one’s case that proceeds of crime were generated. He submitted that an assessment was conducted by an assessment officer who found that no evasion of tax had taken place. Bhandari said the case was only of non-disclosure and his client would not be benefited from this non-disclosure. At best, he can be charged with underreporting of money transferred abroad which does not generate proceeds of crime which is a sine qua non for an offence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Appearing for the ED, advocate Zoheb Hossain submitted that there were allegations against Bahl for attempting to evade tax. He also submitted that the issues argued before the high court in the present case were also argued by Bahl in a plea before the Allahabad High Court, which was dismissed after observing that, prima facie, there was a case for initiating proceedings against him under Black Money Act. A special leave petition before the Supreme Court against the Allahabad High Court’s order was also dismissed.

It was argued by the ED that Bahl at this stage was seeking quashing of summons which is maintainable at this stage as he is not a person aggrieved. “Merely recording of an ECIR (complaint) does not make a person an accused,” Hossain said, referring to judgments of the Supreme Court.

On the issue of opening a lookout circular against Bahl, Bhandari argued that his client had been allowed to travel multiple times which shows he had complied with the orders of the court. “Today, an LOC can be issued only if there is a non-bailable warrant against me,” Bhandari said.

Concerning the LOC, Justice Singh said the allegations in ED’s complaint against Bahl were with regard to “comprising the economic interest of India”. The high court held that “quashing of the LOC will be premature at this stage”.

The high court, however, noted that Bahl had travelled in the past and needed to travel abroad for work. “Liberty of the petitioner to travel abroad in genuine case and for business cannot be curtailed,” the high court observed, allowing Bahl to file an application with supporting documents as and when he wants to travel abroad, which, it said, shall be considered in accordance with the law.

The high court listed Bahl’s wife Ritu Kapur’s plea on March 8. Kapur had sought to quash a money laundering probe by the ED claiming that she was not an accused under the Black Money Act.

The I-T Department had initiated proceedings against the petitioner under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act of 2015 for alleged irregularities in the returns filed for the assessment year 2018-2019. The ED, thereafter, filed a complaint under the PMLA against Bahl.

In his petition, Bahl claimed that since he had “done no wrong”, the continuation of the process of inquiry under the PMLA “without having any subsisting basis in fact or law” has a “deleterious effect” on his life, business, and reputation.