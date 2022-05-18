Delhi High Court gets nine new judges

Delhi High Court’s acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi on Wednesday administered the oath of office to nine new judges, who were appointed last week. The Centre on Friday had issued a notification for appointment of nine lawyers as new judges of the High Court.

Tara Vista Ganju, Mini Pushkarna, Vikas Mahajan, Tushar Rao Gedela, Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, Sachin Dutta, Amit Mahajan, Gaurang Kanth and Saurabh Banerjee took the oath of office on Wednesday morning. While Ganju and Pushkarna’s names had been recommended a while back, the names of other seven advocates were recommended by the Supreme Court collegium on May 4.

The new appointments have taken the number of judges at the High Court to 44 from the existing 35. Out of the 44 judges, two judges will retire in September and November. Six judicial officers earlier took oath as judges of the High Court in February and March this year.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court collegium has recommended the transfer of Telangana Chief Justice, Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, to Delhi High Court as its new Chief Justice. Justice Vipin Sanghi has been recommended to be transferred to Uttarakhand High Court on elevation as its new Chief Justice.