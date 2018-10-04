Delhi High Court against reducing MPhil and PhD seats in JNU

The HC order came on plea filed by the Students Federation of India (SFI) and three students challenging the constitutional validity of the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of MPhil and PhD degree) Regulations, 2016. (File) The HC order came on plea filed by the Students Federation of India (SFI) and three students challenging the constitutional validity of the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of MPhil and PhD degree) Regulations, 2016. (File)

The Delhi High Court has upheld a 2016 UGC regulation, which barred the number of students a professor can guide to three MPhil and eight PhD scholars, but said that the number of MPhil and PhD seats cannot be reduced. The HC observed that “the regulations with respect to the fixation of a cap on number of students that the faculty at the level of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor can supervise, at any given point of time, cannot be a matter of judicial review”.

“That remains within the expertise of regulatory bodies such as UGC. The petitioner’s argument with respect to arbitrariness in regard to the guidelines with respect to the supervisor-student ratio cannot, therefore, be upheld. However, clearly, the JNU… has either deliberately or on account of wrong implementation, left unfilled a substantial number of (about 657 MPhil and PhD) seats. “In the opinion of this court, this is not healthy. It amounts to a national waste and requires to be redressed appropriately,” the HC held.

The HC order came on plea filed by the Students Federation of India (SFI) and three students challenging the constitutional validity of the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of MPhil and PhD degree) Regulations, 2016, which came into effect from July 5, 2016. The plea had said that as compared to 970 seats in the last academic year for these two degrees, this year the number of seats in JNU has dropped to 102 due to capping of the number of students per research supervisor for MPhil and PhD courses.

According to the plea, the UGC admission regulations were contrary to the Fundamental Rights and the Directive Principles of State Policy. The bench also said that the “absence of any concession with respect to the minimum qualifying marks in the written test, in the UGC Regulations of 2016 to reserved category candidates (SC/ST/OBC) and physically disabled candidates is also without proper application of mind”.

“Appropriate concession is to be given by the UGC and the JNU, taking into account the seats filled, having regard to the implementation of the regulations in the last two academic years,” it added. The bench further directed JNU to take suitable review action to ensure that in any given academic year, no MPhil/PhD seat is left unfilled.

