‘Why can’t Metro provide free drinking water?’ asks Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court Monday asked the DMRC how it can justify not providing free drinking water to commuters if Metro services in Kochi, Jaipur, Lucknow and other cities are making it available.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao also asked the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation how it was going to provide water free of cost to commuters at one location inside the Metro stations so that it is accessible to everyone. “Clarify how you (DMRC) will implement it,” the bench asked.

