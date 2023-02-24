Delhi HC to hear plea against election process for 6 members of MCD Standing Committee

A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court to declare the current election process for six members of the Standing Committee to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) as null and void.

The matter was mentioned on Friday for urgent listing before a bench led by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma wherein senior advocate Kirti Uppal appearing for the litigant BJP member Sharad Kapoor said that “rules with respect of secrecy of ballot” should be followed and hence the matter required an urgent hearing.

The matter was listed before a single judge bench of Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, who re-notified it for hearing on February 27.

Kapoor in his plea has claimed that he contested the MCD elections held on December 4, 2022, from ward no 146, Amar Colony.

The plea refers to the Supreme Court judgment passed on February 17 which held that the nominated members of the MCD cannot vote in the elections for mayor, deputy mayor or Standing Committee members. A three-judge bench, comprising Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala, directed that the notification for the election of the mayor be issued within 24 hours of passing of the order. Once elected, the mayor will preside over the election of the deputy mayor and members of the Standing Committee, the bench ruled.

The plea states that pursuant to the directions, Shelly Oberoi was elected as the mayor and Aaley Mohammad Iqbal was elected as deputy mayor on February 22. Oberoi then started conducting the election process for the six members of the Standing Committee. It has been stated that in order to ensure the secrecy of the ballot, no mobile phones or pens were allowed to be carried during the election of mayor, deputy mayor and the six members of the Standing Committee. The plea states that when elections for the mayor and deputy mayor were carried out, this rule was followed.

The plea states that Oberoi thereafter in a “brazen defiance of constitutionally established norms and propriety” allowed the councillors to bring their mobile phones and pens during the voting process with the “malafide intent of manipulating and vitiating the election process”.

It has been stated when this happened, elected councillors of BJP, including Kapoor, staged a strong and vociferous protest against “this unconstitutional, illegal and arbitrary act” by Oberoi.

“It is respectfully submitted that in spite of the objection of the elected members of the BJP, which led into adjournments on several occasions and stalling the polling process for hours, the election process for six members of Standing Committee was allowed to be continued by the mayor, while permitting the members to carry mobile phones and pens inside the polling booth, wherein several members belonging to the Aam Aadmi Party, took pictures/snapshot of their vote (ballot paper), before casting their respective votes in gross violation of the complete electoral process thwarting the principle of secrecy of ballot,” the plea states, adding that photos of several such ballots are in circulation on social media platforms.

The plea claims that the BJP councillors requested Oberoi to conduct fresh polling after nullifying the already casted votes as around 50 votes had been cast in illegal manner, which was declined by her. They thereafter made representations to Oberoi with the belief that the mayor would act in a bi-partisan manner but to no avail, the plea says.

The plea seeks a direction for re-election of the six members of the Standing Committee to the MCD after getting the adequate number of printed ballot papers and that mobile phones/pens or any electronic gadgets should not be allowed during this election process.