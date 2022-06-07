Delhi HC stays DCW summon to MCD’s commissioner, additional director of education to appear instead

The Delhi High Court Monday stayed a Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) order summoning the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) commissioner in connection with the safety and security of girl students in municipal schools. The court was told that the additional director (education) would appear instead before the DCW on June 9.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri passed the order in the case filed by the MCD against the summoning order, and listed the matter for further hearing on July 20, while issuing notice to the DCW. The commissioner had been summoned by the DCW after the MCD sought time to respond to its notice, citing the process of unification of the three municipal corporations, which existed earlier.

Terming the conditions in four MCD schools as “pathetic, unsafe, and deeply disturbing”, the DCW last month said it has initiated an inquiry into the issue of the safety of girls in primary schools after it had inspected four such institutions and flagged various shortcomings. The commissioner had been directed to furnish an action taken report and an explanation of the lack of action with regard to the issues.

After the MCD sought two months’ time, the DCW on June 2 asked the commissioner to remain present before it on June 9. The MCD Friday last week approached the court and sought an urgent listing of its case against the DCW summons. The court had allowed it to be listed for hearing on Monday before a vacation bench.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

The issues highlighted by the DCW after inspection of schools were the lack of security guards, CCTV cameras and mid-day meals, proper drinking water, counsellors, proper grounds and sports facilities; dilapidated and unsafe buildings; criminal activities occurring inside the campus, missing teachers; unsanitary toilets; broken furniture; missing boundary wall; overcrowding of classes; and poorly lit corridors.