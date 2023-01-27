scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
‘Sorry state of affairs’: HC asks Delhi govt to pay wages to Maharishi Valmiki Hospital staff

The court was hearing a plea by nine nursing orderlies at the Delhi government-run Maharishi Valmiki Hospital who claimed that they had not been paid wages since April last year.

A single judge bench of the Delhi High Court was hearing a plea by nine men. (File Photo)
Observing the sorry state of affairs, the Delhi High Court has recently directed the Delhi government to ensure that the workers of Maharishi Valmiki Hospital are paid their wages by February 8.

A single judge bench of Justice Rekha Palli was hearing a plea by nine men, working as nursing orderlies at the Delhi government-run Maharishi Valmiki Hospital who claimed that they had not been paid wages since April last year.

“The present petitions preferred by the workmen depict a very sorry state of affairs, wherein they have not been paid any wages since April 12, 2022, only on account of the files moving up and down between two departments of the Govt. of NCT of Delhi,” the HC said in its order on January 24.

The counsel for the workers submitted that his clients had been compelled to approach the High Court as the Labour Court, instead of directing the hospital to pay their wages, had been “adjourning the matter at their repeated requests”.

Justice Palli made it clear to the authorities that if the workmen are not paid their wages by the next date of hearing, the Delhi government’s finance secretary “will remain present in court” on the next date of hearing. The HC thereafter issued notice to the authorities and posted the matter for hearing on February 8.

First published on: 27-01-2023 at 09:46 IST
