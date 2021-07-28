HC seeks Delhi govt’s response on plea against reducing minimum age for liquor consumption

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Delhi government on a petition challenging the State’s decision to reduce the minimum age for consumption of liquor to 21 years from 25. The plea also challenges the decision to close government-owned liquor vends in the national capital.

The division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh, while granting time to the Delhi government for filing a response to the petition, listed the case for the next hearing on September 17.

The notice was issued on the petition filed by All India Bhrashtachar Virodhi Morcha which has argued that reducing the age for consumption of liquor was going to “increase alcoholism” among students and in the younger generation of the society. It has also contended that the closure of government vends was not in the public interest.

“Article 47 of the Constitution of India states that the State shall endeavor to bring about prohibition of consumption, except for medicinal purposes, of intoxicating drinks which are injurious to health,” the plea contends.

The petition also argues that consumers of liquor are going to be affected by the closure of liquor vends owned by the State as they were assured about the quality while making a purchase from official vends. “The said assurance shall not be there in case of private vends,” reads the petition.

In March, the government approved a new excise policy and decided to lower the minimum age for consumption of liquor to 21 years. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had also announced that there will be no government liquor stores in Delhi.