Attempts must be made to bring leprosy patients into mainstream, says Delhi HC

While hearing a plea seeking a declaration that leprosy-affected people who live in colonies meant for them have the inherent right under Article 21 to own land there, the Delhi High Court observed that an attempt must be made to ensure that these people are brought back to the mainstream.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad in its February 20 decision held that the material on record indicated that leprosy is a curable disease and “once the person is cured of the disease, steps must be taken to ensure that the person is rehabilitated”.

The HC, however, said that it could not accede to the prayer for a “grant of title of land occupied by the persons staying in the leprosy colonies”.

While sympathising with the petitioner, who was affected by leprosy and resided at Gandhi Kusht Ashram, a leprosy colony in Delhi’s Tahirpur, the court said that its “hands are tied” on the prayer seeking grant of title which is not the remedy to the issue of encroachment.

The court said that the committee set up by them looking into the issue, has to ensure that there are no encroachments in leprosy colonies. The court said that the leprosy-affected persons should be considered for appointment under the persons with disability quota, and people must be made aware and sensitised to ensure that leprosy patients are not discriminated against. The HC further directed the MCD to ensure that the leprosy patients who are residents of these colonies are not evicted and that there are no encroachments on the land.

The plea stated that the Tahirpur complex is having a serious problem of encroachment and that despite several representations, no serious step has been taken for the removal of unauthorised constructions and encroachments. The court noted that the plea primarily stated that the problem of encroachment can be solved only by granting land rights to the occupants.

“The purpose of having leprosy colonies is for the benefit of leprosy-affected persons and once a person is cured of the disease, he should be in a position to leave these colonies and steps must be taken to rehabilitate them. Title of land cannot be granted to such persons to permit them to continue in these colonies generation after generation even though the future generations will not be physically affected by the disease,” the HC observed.

The court said that the very purpose of creating these colonies will be defeated if the title of land is granted to people who are living in these colonies and who are not affected by leprosy. It, however, recognised that those affected by leprosy are “equal members of our society” and discrimination against them is a clear violation of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India.

“An attempt, therefore, must be made to ensure that these persons are brought back to the mainstream. Persons staying in these colonies must be encouraged to come out of these colonies, and live a normal life and mingle with the mainstream,” the HC said.