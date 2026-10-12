Black ribbons, Constitution reading: Delhi High Court lawyers protest police action against peers

The gathering came a day after the Delhi High Court Bar Association called on members to wear black ribbons to protest alleged police excesses against lawyers during the anti-SIR protest.

Written by: Sohini Ghosh, Amaal Sheikh
4 min readOct 12, 2026 03:47 PM IST
The Association had condemned the detention of several lawyers and the alleged use of excessive force by police against people who attempted to take part in the protest.The Association had condemned the detention of several lawyers and the alleged use of excessive force by police against people who attempted to take part in the protest. (Express Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Scores of advocates and senior advocates gathered on the Delhi High Court lawns on Monday afternoon to read out the Preamble of the Constitution, resolving to “reiterate what we adopted, enacted and gave to ourselves — this Constitution”.

The gathering came a day after the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) asked its members to wear black ribbons during court appearances on Monday to protest against alleged police excesses against members of the legal fraternity during the anti-SIR protest.

Lawyers began gathering near the lawns around 1.30 pm, with several young lawyers joined by senior advocates, including Rajshekhar Rao, Warisha Farasat and Diya Kapur.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.
Also Read | Jantar Mantar closed, no alternate site, says plea; Delhi High Court refuses urgent hearing

The gathering was largely impromptu, though an “appeal” message had circulated in WhatsApp groups earlier in the day, it is learnt. The message also said the Lawyers’ Association for Constitution was extending its support by planning to read the Preamble at 1.30 pm as an expression of solidarity.

By 1.39, senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao recited a poem, reiterating the principles enshrined in the Preamble. “The Constitution that we had resolved, it appears as if it stands dissolved…,” Rao recited, closing his recitation to cheers, applause and a refrain of ‘well said’ among the lawyers gathered.

This was then followed by a reading of the Preamble by those assembled, drowning out the feeble voices of nearly a half dozen other lawyers who instead chose to sing ‘Vande Mataram’ right beside the gathering.

As more lawyers arrived, those gathered read out the Preamble a second time, by 1.52 pm.

Also present at the gathering was advocate Swaty Singh Malik, who was captured in footage recorded by The Indian Express Hindi on October 10 when police officers attempted to detain her and push her into a police van as she tried to walk towards Jantar Mantar.

Story continues below this ad

Malik said she had left the Supreme Court carrying a poster of the Constitution and was stopped by the police at Mandi House and pushed into a bus. When the bus broke down, she got off and continued walking.

She was holding a copy of the Preamble, which she alleged the police had snatched and torn. As officers tried to push her into the van, Malik was seen resisting and asking, “I am standing alone… I am going to my car, why should I go with them (police) in their car like this?”

Bar Association condemns police action

On Sunday, the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) had requested its members to wear black ribbons during court appearances on Monday to register their protest against police excesses against the legal fraternity during the protest demanding Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

The Association had condemned the detention of several lawyers and the alleged use of excessive force by police against people who attempted to take part in the protest.

Story continues below this ad

Expressing its strongest disapproval of the excessive and disproportionate use of force against the protesting lawyers, including women advocates, it said, “Video footage that has surfaced depicts lawyers, including Senior Advocates, being physically dragged by the police.”

“Such high-handed and undignified treatment of members of the legal fraternity is wholly reprehensible and constitutes a grave affront to their dignity and constitutional rights,” the DHCBA had stated.

On October 10, senior advocate Shadan Farasat was detained after being allegedly roughed up — his shirt torn in the process — and dragged by the Delhi Police. Farasat has been representing petitioners before the Supreme Court challenging the SIR process.

Senior advocate Dinesh Dwivedi — whose elder brother Rakesh Dwivedi represented the Election Commission of India in the SIR matter — was also among the detainees.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sohini Ghosh
Sohini Ghosh

Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court Professional Profile Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express. Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare). Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others. She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020. With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles: High-Profile Case Coverage She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots. She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy. Signature Style Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system. X (Twitter): @thanda_ghosh ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 12: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments