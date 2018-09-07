Delhi High Court judges: Collegium picks five lawyers

Supreme Court Collegium picks five lawyers as judges of the Delhi High Court Supreme Court Collegium picks five lawyers as judges of the Delhi High Court

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the appointment of five lawyers as judges of the Delhi High Court, which is currently working with only 33 judges against the sanctioned strength of 60. The Collegium, comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Madan B Lokur, has recommended advocates Jyoti Singh, Prateek Jalan, Anup Jairam Bhanbhani, Sanjeev Narula and Manoj Kumar Ohri for elevation to the High Court.

“On the basis of material on record and having regard to all relevant factors, the Collegium is of the considered view that… (they) are suitable for being appointed as Judges of the Delhi High Court,” the recommendation says.

Nine names were sent by the Delhi High Court Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal on October 13, 2017, for appointment of judges, in consultation with two of her most senior colleagues. Besides the five, the other advocates recommended were Krishnendu Datta, Saurabh Kirpal, Priya Kumar and Sanjoy Ghose.

“Having regard to the material on record and all relevant factors, the Collegium is of the considered view that consideration on their cases be deferred,” it said. Justice Pratibha Rani retired on August 24, which brought the number to 33, as per the Department of Justice website.

