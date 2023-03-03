Delhi HC directs Jammu and Kashmir passport officer to decide Mehbooba Mufti’s plea in three months

Informed by the Centre that the passport officer concerned had been asked to re-examine former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti’s plea after her passport was cancelled in 2021, the Delhi High Court on Friday directed the officer to decide her plea within three months.

The submission was made before a single-judge bench of Justice Prathiba Singh, wherein the central government’s standing counsel, Kirtiman Singh, said that Mufti’s appeal was decided on Thursday.

“Considering that the matter has been remanded to the passport officer and the initial rejection was almost two years ago, let the concerned passport office take the decision expeditiously and in any case in three months,” the court said.

The Regional Passport Office in Srinagar on March 26, 2021, informed Mufti that her passport application was rejected based on an “adverse” police verification report, The Indian Express had reported. Informing her that the J&K Crime Investigation Department had recommended against granting a passport to her, the passport officer had told her that she could appeal against the decision at a higher forum provided by the Ministry of External Affairs, the report further said.

The court noted that some proceedings had thereafter taken place before the Jammu and Kashmir High Court. The Indian Express had reported that on April 9, 2021, a division bench of the high court disposed of Mufti’s plea, providing her with the liberty to approach the appropriate authority to avail of the remedy available under the scheme.

Mufti filed an appeal under Section 11 of the Passports Act on April 21, 2021. The court noted that Mufti’s “grievance was that despite repeated reminders, the decision in the appeal had not been taken”.

Kirtiman Singh submitted that on March 2, 2023, an order in the appeal had been passed setting aside the March 26, 2021 order and sending the matter to the passport officer for re-examination.

The PDP president’s previous passport expired on May 31, 2019.

Advertisement

Section 11 of the Act states that if a person is aggrieved by a decision of the passport authority under certain provisions of the Act, he or she can move the “appellate authority” and within such period as prescribed, provided that the appeal will not lie against a central government order.

On February 20, Mufti sought Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar’s intervention, stating that the matter had been “dragged on needlessly” and that it had “become a norm to arbitrarily reject passport applications of thousands including journalists, students and others by citing national interest as a pretext’’.