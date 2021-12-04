Delhi HC summons Jamia registrar after plea alleges favouritism in affiliated school

The Delhi High Court has summoned Jamia Millia Islamia’s Registrar and Principal of Syed Abid Hussain Secondary School in a matter related to alleged nepotism and favoritism in admissions to paid-category seats of the varsity-run school.

Justice Prateek Jalan in an order released Friday said the relevant records with regard to the admissions conducted this year will also be made available for the perusal of the court. The court has listed the matter for hearing on December 12.

The court in an earlier order passed last month said any further admissions, which were not notified in the prospectus of 2021-22, undertaken by the school will be subject to the result of the writ petitions pending before the court. The university on November 25 told the court that they are in the process of devising a fair and transparent policy for admissions to vacant seats, which have arisen due to students leaving the school.

In the petitions filed through advocate Iram Peerzada, it has been alleged that admissions have been made to various classes in the school without notifying the vacancies and inviting applications for filing those vacancies.

One of the petitions filed on behalf of a five-year-old alleges that some candidates who were granted admission had never applied and some got admission to the classes in which no seats were advertised. “The petitioner upon making queries was shocked to discover that the respondent school had purportedly brought out a list on the basis of which it was proceeding to grant admission in a completely secretive and dubious manner,” reads the plea.

The university in May had invited applications for admissions to its school. The petitioner’s name was reflected in the waiting list at serial 4 for class I. Seeking quashing of the admissions under the paid-category seats, the petition seeks a direction that the draw of lots for the paid-category be held afresh and consequently a fresh merit list in accordance with law be prepared.