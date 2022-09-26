Delhi High Court issues notice on Satyendar Jain’s plea challenging transfer of hearing in ED case

The Delhi High Court Monday issued notice in a petition filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Satyendar Jain against the order of a Delhi court allowing the transfer of hearing in the money laundering case against him.

On Friday, Principal District and Sessions Judge Vinay Kumar Gupta allowed the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) transfer petition in the case against Jain. The case was transferred from the court of Special Judge Geetanjli Goel to that of Special Judge Vikas Dhull.

Appearing for Jain, senior advocate N Hariharan submitted that the hearing in a bail application filed by Jain had been going for the past one month before the trial court. He submitted that the Supreme Court had passed an order directing the trial court to complete the hearing in 14 days. He further stated that the impugned order records at one place that the judge is upright and honest so where does the question of bias arise.

Issuing notice, the single judge Justice Yogesh Khanna granted respondent no. 1, the ED, time to file a reply. Additional Solicitor General SV Raju appearing for the ED, accepted the notice. The matter has been listed for final disposal on September 28.