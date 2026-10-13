Delhi High Court to hear Congress youth wing’s plea to protest against CEC at Jantar Mantar

The Delhi High Court Tuesday will hear a plea by Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Uday Bhanu Chib challenging the denial of permission to protest at Jantar Mantar prior to its revocation as a designated protest site, even as the Centre claimed that the petition has been rendered redundant.

Chib, in his petition, has challenged the Delhi Police’s denial of permission for the SIR protest at Jantar Mantar from October 1 to 25. While it was taken up briefly by Justice Amit Mahajan on Monday, the Centre had sought an adjournment, requesting that they be allowed to take instructions and the matter be kept a day later.

Hours later, the Delhi Police declared that Jantar Mantar was denotified as a designated protest site and instead three other sites were designated: Buruari Ground, Ramlila Ground and CBD Ground.

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On Tuesday, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, appearing for the government, told Justice Mahajan that the petition has become “infructuous” given the removal of Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site.

But senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for Chib, exhorted, “It has not become infructuous. If this was the subterfuge that was sought to be played, then there is a lot to be said… Notice has to be issued and matter is to be taken up. We will amend the plea of course, but matters have to be taken up.”

The court passed over the matter and will take it up later in the day, with Luthra to appear physically in court to argue the case.

The plea

Chib’s plea, which referred to The Indian Express investigation on objections by two Election Commissioners to various modalities around the SIR, submitted that the IYC on September 25 had applied for permission to peacefully protest at Jantar Mantar between October 1 and 25 from 10 am to 12 pm and with an anticipated participation of approximately 100-150 persons.

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On October 1, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) issued a communication rejecting IYC’s proposal and denying them permission to protest, citing “law and order situation in New Delhi district”, and “traffic considerations”.

Police had also reasoned that protest guidelines for Jantar Mantar and Central Vista area “does not permit an organiser to hold a dharna/demonstration for more than one continuous day” and relied on “various inputs through reliable sources regarding open calls being given by various organisations for mass gatherings/protests in New Delhi district”.

Chib argued that it is “impermissible” for police to be allowed to transform their regulatory power into an “unstructured discretion to deny a peaceful democratic assembly without a clear legal basis…”