Delhi High Court to hear Congress youth wing’s plea to protest against CEC at Jantar Mantar

The Delhi High Court Tuesday will hear a plea by Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Uday Bhanu Chib challenging the denial of permission to protest at Jantar Mantar prior to its revocation as a designated protest site, even as the Centre claimed that the petition has been rendered redundant.
Chib, in his petition, has challenged the Delhi Police’s denial of permission for the SIR protest at Jantar Mantar from October 1 to 25. While it was taken up briefly by Justice Amit Mahajan on Monday, the Centre had sought an adjournment, requesting that they be allowed to take instructions and the matter be kept a day later.
On Tuesday, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, appearing for the government, told Justice Mahajan that the petition has become “infructuous” given the removal of Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site.
But senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for Chib, exhorted, “It has not become infructuous. If this was the subterfuge that was sought to be played, then there is a lot to be said… Notice has to be issued and matter is to be taken up. We will amend the plea of course, but matters have to be taken up.”
The court passed over the matter and will take it up later in the day, with Luthra to appear physically in court to argue the case.
The plea
Chib’s plea, which referred to The Indian Express investigation on objections by two Election Commissioners to various modalities around the SIR, submitted that the IYC on September 25 had applied for permission to peacefully protest at Jantar Mantar between October 1 and 25 from 10 am to 12 pm and with an anticipated participation of approximately 100-150 persons.
Story continues below this ad
On October 1, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) issued a communication rejecting IYC’s proposal and denying them permission to protest, citing “law and order situation in New Delhi district”, and “traffic considerations”.
Police had also reasoned that protest guidelines for Jantar Mantar and Central Vista area “does not permit an organiser to hold a dharna/demonstration for more than one continuous day” and relied on “various inputs through reliable sources regarding open calls being given by various organisations for mass gatherings/protests in New Delhi district”.
Chib argued that it is “impermissible” for police to be allowed to transform their regulatory power into an “unstructured discretion to deny a peaceful democratic assembly without a clear legal basis…”
Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court
Professional Profile
Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express.
Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare).
Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others.
She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020.
With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles:
High-Profile Case Coverage
She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy.
Signature Style
Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system.
X (Twitter): @thanda_ghosh ... Read More