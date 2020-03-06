Delhi violence: HC asks hospitals to take videos of autopsies, preserve DNA samples of deceased

Families of the victims at GTB hospital, Thursday. (Express photo/Abhinav Saha) Families of the victims at GTB hospital, Thursday. (Express photo/Abhinav Saha)

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed all government hospitals to videograph the autopsies of those killed in the communal violence in northeast Delhi which has claimed 53 lives so far. The court also directed the hospitals to preserve the DNA samples of the deceased and not to dispose of any unidentified body till March 11.

In a series of orders pertaining to the case, the court today adjourned all matters pertaining to the riots till March 12.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar listed the PIL seeking lodging of FIRs and arrests in the communal violence over the amended citizenship law and alleged hate speeches by political figures for March 12.

Besides this, the High Court also issued notices to the Delhi government as well as the police on CPM leader Brinda Karat’s PIL to publish the names of those arrested in the case.

The court today heard the pleas after Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, heading a Supreme Court bench that also comprised Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, had on Wednesday directed it to deal with the case expeditiously and to explore the possibility of peaceful resolution of the dispute.

“We think that adjournment (in Delhi HC) of such a long period is unjustified. We also do not want to assume jurisdiction when HC is seized of the matter. All other connected matters in the same subject which have been adjourned to a later date may be advanced and taken up along with this matter,” CJI Bobde had said.

Replying to the CJI, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the situation was not conducive. “We have received 7000 videos. We said right now the situation is not proper. We will when the situation is conducive,” Mehta had said.

“We don’t think that violence can be curbed by court orders. In an injunction, there are specific people. But in a matter like this, there are not specified people,” CJI Bobde shot back.

Senior Advocate Colin Gonsalves, who is representing the petitioners, said there would have been no riots had the “main persons” been jailed while referring to alleged hate speeches made by BJP leaders.

“We also have some experience of riots. Your statement is not absolutely true. Sometimes when you catch leaders and jail them, it flares up,” the CJI said, citing the Mumbai riots.

On February 27, while hearing a plea seeking registration of FIRs against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Sahib Singh, and Kapil Mishra and others for allegedly making provocative statements that sparked mob attacks in northeast Delhi, the Delhi HC had adjourned the hearing to April 13.

The Delhi HC Bench, presided by Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Hari Shankar, acceded to the Centre’s argument that “the time was not conducive to file FIRs related to the alleged hate speeches as the priority right now is to ensure peace”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd