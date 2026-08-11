Relief for Sujan Singh Park: Delhi High Court halts takeover of upscale complex until plea decided

Putting a halt to the Centre’s decision to immediately take over the northern part of Sujan Singh Park complex, which also includes the Ambassador hotel, the Delhi High Court on Monday directed that status quo shall be maintained till an appeal by Sir Sobha Singh and Sons — the real estate company that built and runs the complex — is disposed of.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna also clarified that a district court’s order, which had paved the way for the government to issue an eviction notice under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, “shall not form the basis for the initiation or continuation of proceedings” under the Act. This effectively puts a halt to the government’s bid to take over the premises.

Sir Sobha Singh and Sons has been locked in litigation with the government since 1960 — nearly seven decades now. The Ambassador Hotel started operating in 1950.

According to the real estate firm, the northern block of Sujan Singh Park was built under a registered Agreement to Lease of October 8, 1945, with one of the clauses being that the government would execute a perpetual lease with Sir Sobha Singh and Sons once the buildings were complete. Under the terms of the deed, the lessee, Sir Sobha Singh and Sons, was obligated to construct residential blocks including three “for officials and non-officials of good standing”.

However, in 1960, the government alleged misuse and breaches and sought re-entry in the form of termination of the agreement, following which Sir Sobha Singh and Sons had moved a civil court with a suit seeking an injunction.

A status quo was ordered by the civil court and the government was restrained from re-entry, even as the case dragged on till 2009. In August 2009, the civil court ruled that the building was constructed as per the government’s instructions and that there was no misuse. The government had then challenged this verdict before a district court. The district court on July 9 this year, however, overturned the civil court’s order.

A day before the district court’s order was made public on June 12, the government issued an eviction notice, terming the company an “unauthorised occupant” and seeking possession of the land.

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Justice Krishna, while ordering a status quo, reasoned that the property has remained in use for several decades since the 1960s. “The impact of the impugned judgment [of the district court] would not only affect the rights of the Appellant (Sir Sobha Singh and Sons), but may also affect numerous persons residing in the flats constructed in the suit property … For the same reasons, irreparable loss and injury may be caused not only to the Appellant but also to the occupants of the suit property. On the other hand, considering that the litigation has remained pending since the year 1960, preservation of the existing position till the final adjudication of the disputes would not cause any irreparable loss or injury to the Respondent (government), particularly when no immediate public interest requiring disturbance of possession has been pleaded,” the HC said.