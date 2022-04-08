Delhi High Court grants SpiceJet chief interim protection from arrest

The Delhi High Court Thursday granted interim protection from arrest to SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh in the FIRs registered against him by the Delhi Police last year, saying the case was based on a civil and commercial dispute arising out of Share Purchase Agreements with regard to which Singh and the complainant had different interpretations.

“Since the dispute concerns the transfer of shares involving breach of agreed terms and conditions, it may be appropriate to grant interim protection to the petitioner. Accordingly, no coercive action shall be taken against the petitioner till next date of hearing and NBWs, if any, issued in this regard by the competent authority are stayed,” said Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta in the order.

Directing Singh to join the investigation, the bench also said he would have to keep disputed shares secured till further orders in accordance with the offer made by his counsel before the court.

“It cannot be ignored that the petitioner is a Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet Airlines and has deep social roots in society and has no criminal antecedent except for the FIRs in relation to the transactions referred to by the complainant,” Justice Mendiratta said.

Following dismissal of his application from trial court on March 30, Singh had approached the High Court, seeking anticipatory bail in FIRs registered by the Hauz Khas police station in July and September 2021 under Section 420 of the IPC. The bail plea will be heard next on May 25. The dispute, as per the complaint, pertains to transfer of shares.