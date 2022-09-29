HC issues notice to Delhi government, MCD on PIL to eliminate lumpy skin disease in cows

The Delhi High Court has issued notice on a public interest litigation seeking a direction to the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for taking immediate action and remedial steps needed to eliminate lumpy skin disease in cows in the national capital.

The matter was listed Wednesday before a bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad, who issued notice to the respondents directing them to file their replies within 10 days. The matter has been listed for October 14.

The plea states the lumpy skin disease is a contagious viral disease that spreads among cattle, bovine (cow family) through mosquitoes, flies, lice and wasps by direct contact, and also through contaminated food and water. The disease causes fever and nodules on the skin, and it can be fatal.

Ajay Gautam, the petitioner, has stated that symptoms of the disease include skin nodules of about two to five centimetres, high fever, reduced milk production, loss of appetite and watery eyes, and that the Centre recently said about 70,000 cattle have died so far due to the disease which has spread to Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

The plea states that the disease has knocked doors of Delhi too and has started affecting cows of Delhi who need medical treatment at the earliest as the disease can turn into an epidemic. The plea further states that the helpline number issued by the respondents in this regard has not been working properly. Further only one isolation shelter for the cows has been set up by the respondents in Rewla Khanpur in South-West district for 4,500 cattle when there are more than 20,000 to 25,000 stray cows in Delhi.

The petition states there is no ambulance service available for the cows so as to rescue or send them from other parts of Delhi to South-West district isolation shelter. The respondents have not framed a roadmap for vaccination of stray cattle in this regard and that no place has been identified, allotted or proposed by the respondents for burial of the infected cows. The petition claims that the respondents have announced for 25,000 doses of vaccine as against more than one lakh cows sheltered in gaushalas, dairies or otherwise which are patently insufficient to secure all gauvansh.

Among the various reliefs in the petition, the petitioner has prayed that the Delhi government and the MCD be directed to immediately constitute a team of veterinary doctors in every zone of Delhi, directing them to deal and address the cases of lumpy skin disease. The petition further prays that the respondents be directed to set up lump care units/ isolation wards in all zones/districts of Delhi for the medical treatment of the infected cows.

Additionally the petition prays for arrangement of anti-dote vaccines by the respondent to stop the further spread of the disease and a direction to the respondents to administer anti-dote of vaccine to the stray cattle on priority basis and that sufficient ambulances should be reserved by the respondents for dealing with cases of lumpy skin disease.