Delhi: High Court seeks government assistance in tandoor murder case

The Delhi High Court Friday sought the presence of Delhi government’s two senior officials before it, to assist in connection with the premature release of former Youth Congress leader Sushil Kumar Sharma, who is serving a life term for murdering his wife Naina Sahni, chopping her body and throwing the parts in a tandoor in a restaurant in 1995.

“The Principal Secretary (Home), GNCTD as well as the Law Secretary are requested to remain present before this court on the next date of hearing so as to assist the court on the determination of these proceedings,” the bench said. Advocate Amit Sahni, who filed the petition on behalf of Sharma, said the convict has been in jail for the last 29 years and was entitled to premature release in as per the guidelines of the Sentence Review Board (SRB).

The bench observed that “the life and liberty of an individual is of paramount consideration” and added: “We need to know how and why you can keep someone in custody indefinitely.”