Centre appoints 7 judges to Delhi HC after SC Collegium recommends 8 names

On Saturday, the Law Ministry notified the appointments of the seven judges, who are being elevated to High Court judgeship from the district judiciary services’ cadre.

The Centre on Saturday notified the appointment of seven new judges to the Delhi High Court. With the new appointments, the number of judges in the High Court, which has 60 sanctioned posts, goes up to 50.

This comes after the Supreme Court collegium on September 10 had recommended to the Centre the names of eight judicial officers for appointment to the Delhi High Court.

Four judges in the Delhi High Court are due to retire in the coming months. While Justice CS Sudha is due to retire in October, Justice Anil Kshetarpal in November, Justices Girish Kathpalia and Manoj Jain retire later this year. Justice V Kameswar Rao, the second senior-most judge of the Delhi High Court, was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court earlier this month.