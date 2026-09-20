Centre appoints 7 judges to Delhi HC after SC Collegium recommends 8 names

Among those appointed for the Delhi HC are Justices Nivedita Sharma and Nisha Sahay Saxena, who have been appointed as permanent judges.

Written by: Sohini Ghosh
2 min readUpdated: Sep 20, 2026 10:42 AM IST
On Saturday, the Law Ministry notified the appointments of the seven judges, who are being elevated to High Court judgeship from the district judiciary services’ cadre.On Saturday, the Law Ministry notified the appointments of the seven judges, who are being elevated to High Court judgeship from the district judiciary services’ cadre.
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The Centre on Saturday notified the appointment of seven new judges to the Delhi High Court. With the new appointments, the number of judges in the High Court, which has 60 sanctioned posts, goes up to 50.

This comes after the Supreme Court collegium on September 10 had recommended to the Centre the names of eight judicial officers for appointment to the Delhi High Court.

Four judges in the Delhi High Court are due to retire in the coming months. While Justice CS Sudha is due to retire in October, Justice Anil Kshetarpal in November, Justices Girish Kathpalia and Manoj Jain retire later this year. Justice V Kameswar Rao, the second senior-most judge of the Delhi High Court, was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court earlier this month.

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On Saturday, the Law Ministry notified the appointments of the seven judges, who are being elevated to High Court judgeship from the district judiciary services’ cadre. “In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, the President is pleased to appoint the following Judicial Officers as Judges/Additional Judges in the High Courts,” the notification stated.

Among those appointed for the Delhi HC are Justices Nivedita Sharma and Nisha Sahay Saxena, who have been appointed as permanent judges.

Five others, who have been appointed as additional judges, are Justices Sanjay Sharma, Bharat Parashar, Aditi Choudhary, Arun Bhardwaj and Dinesh Bhatt. Justice Bharadwaj is the incumbent Registrar General at the Delhi HC while Justice Parashar is the incumbent Secretary General of the Supreme Court.

The SC Collegium had recommended the name of another judicial officer, Gurvinder Pal Singh, who is presently the principal district and sessions judge at Rohini courts complex, for appointment to the High Court.

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It is learnt that the eight names were recommended by the Delhi High Court on the administrative side in April. The SC Collegium further recommended the elevation of the eight judicial officers to the Delhi High Court on September 10.

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Sohini Ghosh
Sohini Ghosh

Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court Professional Profile Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express. Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare). Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others. She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020. With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles: High-Profile Case Coverage She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots. She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy. Signature Style Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system. X (Twitter): @thanda_ghosh ... Read More

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