‘Strict timelines not being adhered to, will impose cost’: Delhi High Court directs hospital’s appearance in plea of man who died while seeking kidney transplant

While hearing the plea of a man who died while his case seeking an organ transplant from Ganga Ram Hospital was pending, the Delhi High Court directed the hospital, which was unrepresented, to be present before the court on the next hearing observing that “costs” will be imposed for non-compliance.

Justice Prathiba Singh, during the hearing on February 15, noted this was an extremely “sad and unfortunate” case wherein the petitioner who had been waiting for his kidney transplant since 2017 after being diagnosed with chronic kidney disease, had passed away while his plea challenging Ganga Ram Hospital’s delay and indecision, was pending.

Observing that the matter deserved “urgent consideration”, Justice Singh remarked that the strict timelines prescribed under the Transplantation of Human Organs Act, “are not being adhered to in taking decisions relating to organ transplant”.

Holding that no further adjournments will be granted the high court said, “If the hospital does not appear on the next date, an adverse inference would be liable to be drawn and costs would also be liable to be imposed” listing the matter on April 28. The court also expressed dismay when the Centre’s counsel submitted that her files had been misplaced.

The high court noted that despite his demise, “owing to the importance of adhering to timelines in such matters”, the court on September 13, 2022, had specifically called for an additional affidavit on the timelines that are required to be followed by the hospitals under the Transplantation of Human Organs Act, 1994 (THOA).

During the last hearing, the hospital had argued that Rule 23 of the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Rules, 2014 clearly specified and mandated that the Authorisation Committee of the hospital has to proceed on an urgent basis and a final decision is to be taken within 24 hours. The petitioner’s counsel had argued that between the time when the screening process commences and the matter is ultimately placed before the Authorisation Committee, valuable time is lost and therefore further guidelines need to be framed and issued.

The high court had thereafter directed in September, “In order to enable the Court to undertake that exercise, let all relevant details and facts relating to the admission of the original petitioner, the date when the screening process started and when the proposal was ultimately transmitted to the Authorisation Committee be placed on the record by way of an additional affidavit”.

When the matter was listed before the high court on February 24, 2021, the court directed the authorisation committee of the hospital to take action on the petitioner’s application for transplant within two weeks ordering,

“The Authorisation Committee shall take into consideration all the documents which have been submitted by the Petitioners and also consider the medical condition of petitioner while taking a decision. If any clarifications are needed by the Authorization Committee, they are permitted to call the petitioners once again before taking their decision. If the decision is not taken within two weeks, the Petitioners are permitted to approach this court”. When the matter was called again in October 2021, the court was informed that the man had expired.