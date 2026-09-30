Delhi High Court forms panel headed by ex-CJI Sanjiv Khanna to assess claims of Greenopolis homebuyers

With the 1,650 homebuyers paying around Rs 776.60 crores to 3C Shelters and Rs 383.06 crore to Orris, they were before the Delhi HC seeking quick redressal of their grievances. The homebuyers want either their booked units with a delay penalty, or a full refund with interest.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday constituted a three-member monitoring committee headed by former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna to verify genuine homebuyers in the Greenopolis residential project and their claims against the stalled project.

Justice Anup Bhambhani, disposing of a batch of pleas, appointed the monitoring committee which also includes two former Delhi higher judicial services officers HS Sharma and Ajay Kuhar.

The committee will be tasked with adjudicating claims of genuine homebuyers in the project, depending on the status of attachment of individual assets by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

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The Monitoring Committee “shall formulate an expeditious and transparent procedure to verify genuine homebuyers and the quantum of payments made by them, cross-referencing the material provided by the Directorate of Enforcement and the homebuyers,” Justice Bhambhani outlined.