Delhi High Court forms panel headed by ex-CJI Sanjiv Khanna to assess claims of Greenopolis homebuyers

The committee will be tasked with adjudicating claims of genuine homebuyers in the project, depending on the status of attachment of individual assets by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Written by: Sohini Ghosh
2 min readNew DelhiSep 30, 2026 12:13 AM IST
delhi high court, Sanjiv Khanna to assess claims of Greenopolis homebuyers, claims of Greenopolis homebuyers, Greenopolis residential project, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairsWith the 1,650 homebuyers paying around Rs 776.60 crores to 3C Shelters and Rs 383.06 crore to Orris, they were before the Delhi HC seeking quick redressal of their grievances. The homebuyers want either their booked units with a delay penalty, or a full refund with interest.
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The Delhi High Court on Tuesday constituted a three-member monitoring committee headed by former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna to verify genuine homebuyers in the Greenopolis residential project and their claims against the stalled project.

Justice Anup Bhambhani, disposing of a batch of pleas, appointed the monitoring committee which also includes two former Delhi higher judicial services officers HS Sharma and Ajay Kuhar.

The committee will be tasked with adjudicating claims of genuine homebuyers in the project, depending on the status of attachment of individual assets by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

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The Monitoring Committee “shall formulate an expeditious and transparent procedure to verify genuine homebuyers and the quantum of payments made by them, cross-referencing the material provided by the Directorate of Enforcement and the homebuyers,” Justice Bhambhani outlined.

The Greenopolis project, launched in 2012, in sector 89 of Gurugram, was to be developed as a residential project by M/s Three C Shelters Pvt. Ltd. (3C Shelters) and M/s Orris Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd.

As per the developers’ arrangement, 65% of homebuyers were issued allotment letters by 3C Shelters and 35% were issued allotment letters by Orris. However, midway, the developers abandoned the project, with only about 1,650 units allotted to homebuyers, of the 1,862 that were planned.

Subsequently, the dismayed homebuyers, complained against the developers, accusing them of siphoning off funds.

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Between 2016-17, the ED started probing the case. While the ED had filed its chargesheet in July 2025 against 3C Shelters, Orris and their former promoters/directors, the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court dropped charges against Orris in October and November 2025.

ED has also attached properties and assets of the developers. Last year, on November 27, the PMLA court restored the attached property. The ED challenged that order before the Delhi HC. The Delhi HC on Tuesday also set aside this order of the PMLA court.

With the 1,650 homebuyers paying around Rs 776.60 crores to 3C Shelters and Rs 383.06 crore to Orris, they were before the Delhi HC seeking quick redressal of their grievances. The homebuyers want either their booked units with a delay penalty, or a full refund with interest.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sohini Ghosh
Sohini Ghosh

Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court Professional Profile Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express. Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare). Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others. She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020. With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles: High-Profile Case Coverage She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots. She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy. Signature Style Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system. X (Twitter): @thanda_ghosh ... Read More

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