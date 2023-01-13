Delhi High Court allows foreign interfaith couple to register marriage

While hearing a plea moved by two foreign nationals seeking registration of their marriage under the Special Marriage Act, the Delhi High Court directed the state government to place on record the steps taken to amend the relevant guidelines and the requirement under the e-portal which prohibited the couple from registering their marriage.

The directive came from a single judge bench of Justice Prathiba Singh on Thursday. Listing the matter for hearing in April, the court stated: “Failing which, the secretary of the concerned ministry would join the proceedings online.”

The HC also allowed the couple to approach the Sub Divisional Magistrate South East district on January 17 in order to submit their forms for solemnization of marriage after paying the requisite fee. The HC directed the SDM to “take steps to solemnize the marriage” of the couple as per procedure.

“File a status report. This matter has been here since October. What has happened?” Justice Singh asked Delhi Government’s counsel on the changes made to the e-portal. The Delhi Government counsel submitted that she was not aware of the status of the portal and the “file was pending before the office of the District Magistrate”. The HC went on to observe that an order passed by the HC in a similar matter in 2021 “makes it clear that respondent (Delhi Government) has to make changes to the portal”.

The HC added that the couple’s grievance that the website of the Delhi Government does not permit an online form to be submitted if one of the citizens is not an Indian national. “The petitioners made an attempt to visit the office of the SDM to submit the form physically who refused to accept it,” Justice Singh noted.

The plea has been moved by a woman, who is a Hindu Canadian citizen holding an Overseas Citizen of India card, while the man is an American Christian. The couple have been residing in New Delhi for over 6 months and intend to get married under the Special Marriage Act (the Act) and continue staying in India.

The plea contends that the couple was advised to apply through the official website of the Delhi government for solemnization of marriage under the Act. However, once they filled their respective particulars on the said website and clicked on ‘submit’, they were prompted with an error message which read that “at least one party should be Indian” and were consequently not allowed to proceed further.

Thereafter, they met with the Sub Divisional Magistrate South East district on October 11 and told him that “there is no bar for foreign citizens (in this case with one of them being an OCI) to solemnize their marriage in India, particularly when they have been residing in India”. They were informed that the website required the inputs to be made in a particular manner and were further informed that there is no procedure for applying for solemnization of marriage under the Act in offline mode. The couple made a representation before the SDM requesting that they be allowed to apply in offline mode. However, the same has gone unanswered.

The plea places reliance on HC’s verdict in a similar matter in August 2021 where the Delhi government was directed to take steps for amending the guidelines and make necessary changes in the e-portal to enable foreign nationals, whose marriages are solemnized in the national capital, to apply for registration of their marriage.