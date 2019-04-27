Delhi high court faults DPCC for order on Mayapuri fines

The Delhi High Court Friday said that prima facie it finds “impermissible” the DPCC’s blanket order imposing Rs 1 lakh each as damages on traders for allegedly causing pollution by engaging in scrapping activity in West Delhi’s Mayapuri.

Advertising

“It appears the NGT had directed that action be taken against polluting industries. However, it is apparent that the said direction was not complied with,” Justice Vibhu Bakhru said.

It further said the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) passed the blanket order of imposing environmental damage charges without even identifying the units or any material, and said its interim order directing the DPCC to not take any coercive step against over 800 traders will continue till the next date of hearing, May 22.

The court was hearing pleas by several traders operating in Mayapuri Industrial Area, challenging the DPCC’s April 2 order imposing damages on them.

Advertising

The court said that just to show compliance, the DPCC passed the blanket order without even identifying any particular unit polluting the environment.

The traders’ lawyers had earlier claimed that they run motor parts shops, and that they were not indulging in any polluting activities.

Violence broke out in Mayapuri Industrial Area on April 13, when a sealing drive was carried out in the area.