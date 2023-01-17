‘Let the mothers view the film, resolve the dispute’: Delhi HC on plea against release of Hansal Mehta’s ‘Faraaz’

Quoting a couplet by noted poet Ahmed Faraaz, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the parties to consider resolving their issues while hearing a plea challenging an order of the single judge dismissing restraint on the release of Hansal Mehta’s next Faraaz.

The matter was heard by a division bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Talwant Singh where the mothers of the two girls approached the division bench in an application seeking a stay on the release of the movie, claiming the right to privacy with respect to their deceased daughters. The two women have challenged an order passed by a single judge in October last year which refused to grant interim relief against the release of the movie. The film is based on the 2016 Dhaka terrorist attack at a cafe visited by the deceased girls.

Justice Mridul quoted Faraaz’s couplet and said, “Shikva-e-zulmat-e-shab se to kahīñ behtar thā apne hisse kī koī shama jalāte jaate; is kī vo jaane use pās-e-vafā thā ki na thā tum ‘farāz’ apnī taraf se to nibhāte jaate. (Rather than complaining about the darkness of night, you could have lit lamps; Only they know whether they were honest in love or not, at least you, Faraz, should have been true].”

Justice Mridul said, “Please look at the couplet, it is relevant for what it says. If you are naming the movie Faraaz, then you should know what Ahmed Faraaz stood for. If you wish to be sensitive about the sentiments of a mother, then talk to her.” The judge thereafter asked the parties to sit together and resolve the disputes, further asking the makers to consider the mothers viewing the film.

Justice Mridul told advocate Sheyl Trehan, appearing for the filmmakers, that the mothers viewing the movie will not “in any manner affect the outcome of the proceedings. It will only alleviate their fears that their daughters are not depicted in a bad manner”. Trehan thereafter said that her clients are open to the suggestion to sit with the mothers and try to find a solution.

Appearing for the mothers, senior advocate Akhil Sibal argued that the filmmakers approached the issue with complete insensitivity, without taking the consent of the mothers and also refused to show them the film. “The single judge holds that since the girls are now deceased, there can be no right to privacy in relation to their rights. This is a wrong preposition. The issue is whether the family members and the mothers who are alive, whether they have the right to privacy in relation to their daughters. So here the added issue is the manner in which they lost their lives, which is by a very violent means,” Sibal argued.

The bench remarked that all of this must already be in the public domain, unfortunate though it may be. “We know of the nature of the medium. They (mothers) want to be left alone and don’t want their privacy to be invaded. They are private persons who are grieving,” Sibal said, adding that six-seven years later, their wounds are being opened.

“My only concern is that we have filed an affidavit (by a viewer who watched the film when it was screened in London last year) which shows that parents are reflected, their (girls) names are thinly disguised, images of the girls are also shown which is contrary to what the single judge was told,” countering the filmmakers’ submission before the single judge that no reference to the deceased girls was made in the movie.

The high court at this point asked Sibal to show a judgment where the court has injuncted a movie in a similar case remarking that they did not know of a single case like this.

“What does she want Mr Sibal,” the court asked, to which Sibal responded, “She does not want a spotlight on the life of her daughter who is no more. The disclaimer says conveniently that it is fictional but in the press, they have said that it is inspired from true events.”

The high court thereafter said that the first film sought to be banned was Kissa Kursi Ka where the subject was the Prime Minister of India. Sibal responded that cases, where public figures are involved, have to be dealt with differently.

The high court remarked that the “right to privacy relates to issues which take place in the confines of a home. There must be so much coverage of these incidents unfortunately. Not a single holocaust that mankind has ever experienced has not been put on celluloid. What do you do?”

“We do not know if the law permits us to injunct. All we are asking you to do is try and resolve this,” the high court said, further telling the filmmakers that “they cannot profit out of someone else’s misery” and listed the matter for hearing on January 24.