Delhi High Court relief to boy whose father forged EWS papers for admission to school

“You (DoE) unceremoniously removed the boy. That too four years after he was enrolled. Your action will leave a scar on his entire life,” the court said. (File) “You (DoE) unceremoniously removed the boy. That too four years after he was enrolled. Your action will leave a scar on his entire life,” the court said. (File)

The Delhi High Court Monday came to the rescue of a minor boy, whose father, a businessman, had forged documents to get him admission into Chanakyapuri’s Sanskriti School under the EWS quota in 2013-14. Justice Siddharth Mridul pulled up the Directorate of Education (DoE) and asked: “What is the fault of the child?” The child studies in Class III.

“You (DoE) unceremoniously removed the boy. That too four years after he was enrolled. Your action will leave a scar on his entire life,” the court said, setting aside DoE’s March 31 decision, by which the boy’s admission in the school was cancelled. The court also directed the school to allow the boy to attend classes with immediate effect. The court’s order came following the boy’s plea — filed through his father — against DoE’s decision and the subsequent order passed by the school cancelling his candidature under the EWS category.

Senior advocate Kirti Uppal, appearing for the minor, submitted that the DoE took the step without serving the boy a showcause notice. DoE’s counsel Gautam Narayan submitted that the minor’s father posed as a slum dweller living in Sanjay Camp — a slum near Chanakyapuri — to secure his son’s admission. “He put down his annual income as Rs 67,000 by allegedly forging income documents. The voter cards and birth certificates, too, were forged,” Narayan said.

The court, however, said, “You cannot do without issuing showcause notices.” “Education is a fundamental right,” the court said, adding that “shockingly you (the DoE) do that after four years. The child has no fault. If this is the line of your education, god save us.” The issue of fraudulent admission came to light when the father sent an application, dated January 3, 2018, to the principal requesting a change of category for his son from EWS to general, citing “change in income status”. In the same application, he also sought change of residential address from a slum in Chanakyapuri to RVG, UPSC Academy, Safdarjung Enclave. This application was filed when the father was preparing to get his younger son admitted to the same school.

However, preliminary examination of the documents submitted by the applicant was forwarded to DoE. A DoE enquiry revealed that the family never lived in a slum near Chanakyapuri. The school then lodged an FIR against the parents on March 15. Later, on the basis of the DoE report, the school cancelled the elder son’s admission. The younger son was also denied admission on the ground that he could not be given points under the sibling category for general quota, as his elder brother’s candidature under the EWS category was cancelled.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App