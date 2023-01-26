ED can probe money laundering offences, can’t assume on its own that scheduled offence has occurred: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court recently held that the Enforcement Directorate’s power to investigate is confined to only money laundering offences and the agency cannot assume on its own that a scheduled/predicate offence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has been committed.

In its 100-page judgment, a single judge bench of Justice Yashwant Varma emphasised that ED’s power under PMLA is restricted to money laundering offences defined in Section 3 of the Act. “The predicate offence has to be necessarily investigated and tried by the authorities empowered by law in that regard. As would be evident from a perusal of the Schedule, it enlists offences defined and created under various statutes which independently contemplate investigation and trial. The primary function to investigate and try such offences remains and vests in authorities constituted under those independent statutes,” the court said. “ED cannot possibly arrogate unto itself the power to investigate or enquire into the alleged commission of those offences. In any case, it cannot and on its own motion proceed on the surmise that a particular set of facts evidence the commission of a scheduled offence, and based on that opinion, initiate action under the PMLA,” the high court added.

The high court said that if the ED, during the course of enquiry and investigation, comes to the conclusion that the material in its possession shows the commission of an offence created under any other enactment, it would be obliged to furnish requisite information to the agency concerned for necessary action.

It said that the PMLA “strikes an important balance” while dealing with such a contingency by empowering the ED to take emergent steps under Section 5 to attach the property on the basis of the material that it may have gathered in the course of its investigation, and at the same time, placing it under an obligation to transmit the requisite information to the concerned agency for necessary action. The court referred to the Supreme Court’s decision in Vijay Madanlal Chaudhary v. UOI (2022) which described this as a “contemporaneous obligation liable to be discharged by the ED”.

The high court, thereafter, said that any attachment of property involved in money laundering under the PMLA is premised on the competent authority having reason to believe that a person is in possession of proceeds of crime. “The formation of opinion under the said provision is not related to the commission of a scheduled offence,” the high court clarified. The court said that this property to be recognised even prima facie as “proceeds of crime” under the Act must “necessarily be preceded by a criminal activity relating to a scheduled offence”.

It said that the same is evident from the use of the words “as a result of” and “derived or obtained” in Section 2(1)(u) of the Act, which defines proceeds of crime. If there is no evidence of criminal activity such as an FIR, complaint or chargesheet, it would be wholly impermissible for the ED to “itself become the arbiter of whether a scheduled offence stands committed”, the court said.

The court was hearing a plea moved by M/S Prakash Industries Limited challenging a provisional attachment order dated November 28, 2018, related to the ED’s investigation into the allocation of the Fatehpur coal block in Chhattisgarh. It was stated that the petitioner firm and its joint venture partner misrepresented their net worth to procure the coal block.

Advertisement

The CBI in 2014 registered an FIR against the firm for cheating under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act. Based on the FIR, on December 29, 2014, the ED filed an enforcement case information report (ECIR) alleging that the criminal offence had led to the generation of proceeds of crime. The allocation was subsequently cancelled after a Supreme Court verdict in Manohar Lal Sharma v The Principal Secretary & Ors case delivered on September 24, 2014. While the investigation was ongoing in the CBI FIR as well as the ECIR, on July 17, 2018, the ED lodged another complaint under the PMLA.

Thereafter, a provisional attachment order was passed in 2018 over allegations pertaining to the manipulation of share prices and the inducement made for the purposes of allotment of 62,50,000 preferential shares. The investigation of the ECIR and the second complaint are still going on.

The high court said that the allocation of the preferential shares and the proceeds garnered from it “constitutes the substratum of the provisional attachment order (PAO)”. However, the court said, “no report or complaint” has been registered. “In fact, the allegation of an offence having been committed by the petitioner in the course of allotment of preferential shares was also not shown to have been ever investigated by the concerned agency. It is thus established beyond an iota of doubt that the PAO rests on a mere presumption of the ED that a scheduled offence was committed by the petitioner while allotting preferential shares,” the court said.

Advertisement

The court further noticed that neither the CBI FIR nor the chargesheet contained allegations relating to the allotment of preferential shares and the benefits derived therefrom and the same was also missing from the ED’s ECIR in December 2014.

The court noted that the PAO was passed in November 2018, four years after the registration of the CBI FIR and the ECIR, and during this period the ED did not find it imperative to furnish any information to the CBI about the allotment of preferential shares. The court also noted that the PAO was based on events which had occurred six years prior to the submission of the ECIR when the shares were allotted in 2008.

Coming down on the ED for failing to furnish any information on this issue, the high court said, “Till date, even though more than 14 years have elapsed, ED has failed to furnish any information to the competent agency to try, investigate or examine aspects pertaining to the preferential allotment of shares in order to ascertain whether they evidence the commission of a scheduled offence. Thus, in the considered opinion of the court, the aforesaid facts render the impugned PAO’s not only violative of the statutory provisions but also patently arbitrary and illegal.” The high court then quashed the POA issued by the ED against the firm.

The court also referred to the Supreme Court’s decision in Vijay Madanlal Chaudhary v. UOI (2022) and said that the “principles enunciated in Vijay Madanlal…would lead to the inevitable conclusion that an allegation of money laundering is premised on the commission of a criminal offence”. The Supreme Court had held that authorities under PMLA cannot resort to action against a person for money laundering on an assumption that a scheduled offence had been committed.