HC pulls up Centre for no reply in Disha Ravi case

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday pulled up the Centre for failing to file its response in a case lodged by 22-year-old Bengaluru resident and climate activist Disha Ravi against the alleged violation of her right to fair trial and right to privacy. In March, the court had given the Centre a last opportunity to file a counter affidavit.

Justice Rekha Palli, while addressing a counsel of the central government, said, “What is the meaning of the last opportunity. Should I impose costs on you? What is the sanctity of last and final opportunity?”

The Centre cited the surge in Covid-19 cases as a reason for the delay in filing its reply. The court, while adjourning the case to August, asked the government to file a reply within four weeks.

Ravi is out on bail in the case registered by the police to investigate the ‘toolkit’ tweeted by Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg. In her petition before the HC, Ravi sought direction to restrain the Delhi Police from “leaking” her private chats to the media. She also sought direction to the Centre for appropriate action against news channels for publishing contents of the alleged conversations.

The court in February directed the editors of media channels to exercise proper editorial control over the news content to ensure the investigation in the case was not hampered in any manner, and also ordered the Delhi Police to strictly abide by a media policy issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs in 2010 for investigating agencies.