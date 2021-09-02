Delhi High Court discharges woman, her husband in gangrape case

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
September 2, 2021 1:35:31 am
The Delhi High Court has discharged a woman and her husband in a case of gangrape, observing that the allegations were merely an afterthought to arm-twist them so that the complainant could sort out her differences with their business partner.
Justice Subramonium Prasad said the trial court failed to apply its mind and mechanically dismissed the application for discharge of the accused man.
The court also said the trial court accepted the prosecution version without sifting and weighing the evidence in the case against his wife.
