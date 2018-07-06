Delhi High Court orders Delhi Public Library to remove books

The court was hearing a petition filed by scholars and journalists. The court was hearing a petition filed by scholars and journalists.

The Delhi High Court Thursday ordered the Delhi Public Library (DPL) to remove hundreds of books from its branch in central Delhi, which is in a dilapidated condition, to ensure the books don’t get damaged in the rain. The court was hearing a petition filed by scholars and journalists, who had moved the court against the North corporation notice to the library to vacate the premises.

The civic body had claimed that the building was structurally unfit and dangerous. However, the petitioners alleged that the building owner, Dimple Enterprises, “wants a commercial complex in place of the library in order to make money from the land”. They have sought that the notice to the library be quashed.

