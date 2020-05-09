Delhi HC dismisses petition seeking to prevent covid spread via animals

The Delhi High Court declined the plea (File Photo) The Delhi High Court declined the plea (File Photo)

The Delhi High Court Saturday dismissed a plea seeking to integrate a team of veterinarians and others for implementing “one health program” to prevent spread of “Zoonotic” disease to protect human-animals-environment transmission and emerging diseases between wild and domestic animals and also humans.

“It is not for courts to administer the functions which are left to be administered by the executive,” a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rajnish Bhatnagar said on a plea, which also claimed that a tiger in the Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh had allegedly died due to the coronavirus.

Animal rights activist Sangeeta Dogra in her public interest litigation claimed that forest officials “incorrectly diagnosed” the cause of tiger’s death as it was based on “speculation” and not on examination by a virologist or an epidemiologist.

It has sought directions to the Centre to involve veterinarians to help prevent spread of coronavirus between humans and animals.

Declining the prayer, the bench said that “the reliefs sought by the petitioner (Dogra), in our view, have, firstly, no basis and, secondly, we do not consider it necessary, or proper to issue administrative directions in exercise of our jurisdiction to deal with public interest litigations…

“We also find that the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) is conscious of the possible spread of COVID -19 amongst the tigers, and the NTCA has already issued a circular on April 6, 2020 to the Chief Wildlife Warders of all Tiger Range States.”

The bench in its order, passed on Friday, observed, “we find that the petitioner has not impleaded the Vetrinary Council of India as a party respondent, even though she seeks relief directed to the said council.

“The petitioner also seeks a direction to Central Pollution Control Board. Once again, we find that the petitioner has not impleaded it as a party respondent,” the order reads.

It further recorded the submission of Dogra, who had contended that the “post mortem report of the Tiger T-21 has not been provided, and she suspects that his death was caused by COVID-19, as transmitted from humans to tigers”.

Central government additional standing counsel Anurag Ahluwalia, appearing for the ministry, stated that the post-mortem report of Tiger T-21 is available and it clearly shows that the cause of its death was not COVID-19.

He further submitted that there is no evidence of any other animal dying with symptoms which would raise suspicion of spread of COVID-19 amongst the animals.

The bench recorded in its order that “He (Ahluwalia) is willing to share a copy of the said report with the petitioner. Mr. Ahluwalia shall provide a copy of that post mortem report to the petitioner through email” by today.

