Delhi High Court directs contractor to provide 250 PPEs

The Delhi High Court has directed a construction contractor to supply 250 PPE kits to certain government hospitals, a graveyard and a crematorium in a case related to unauthorised construction.

The bench of Justice Najmi Waziri was hearing a plea by Chaudhary Ventures Pvt Ltd against the sealing of two of its properties at Kotla Mubarakpur by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation on grounds of unauthorised construction.

The South MCD had earlier granted the petitioner an opportunity to rectify the same. The petitioner then sought another chance to carry out the rectifications. While the court allowed the contractor four weeks to de-seal the property for due compliance, it also directed them to supply PPE kits since it was the “need of the hour” for those in the frontline of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In view of the global pandemic, resulting in the countrywide lockdown, there is constant apprehension of contracting the disease from anyone. It is the need of the hour that those engaged in the frontlines of dealing with the pandemic and the resultant casualties are provided protective gear. The petitioner shall supply 250 personal protective equipment kits to the following government hospitals, where testing and/or treatment facilities for Covid-19 is being carried out, so as to provide some protection for the medical staff/healthcare workers engaged in combating the pandemic,” the order read.

The court has directed the supply of 100 PPE kits to AIIMS, 25 kits each to the State TB Training and Demonstration Centre, Department of Microbiology at National Institute of TB, and Respiratory Diseases, and 50 kits to Lok Nayak Hospital. The Lodhi Road Crematorium and Panj Peeran graveyard are to be supplied with 25 kits each.

