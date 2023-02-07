‘Great faith reposed in maulvi’: Cleric’s imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor girl upheld by Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court has upheld the six-year rigorous imprisonment awarded by a trial court to a cleric under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for sexually assaulting a six year old minor girl in 2016.

A single judge bench of Justice Poonam A Bamba in its February 3 decision refused to set aside or reduce the cleric’s sentence while observing that the accused is a “maulvi/hafiz, who taught Quaran Sharif and Kayda” to the minor.

The accused had challenged the 2021 decision of the trial court, which had convicted and sentenced him to six years of rigorous imprisonment under POCSO.

“A great faith and trust is reposed in the maulvi/hafiz, who teaches to others, the tenets of holy Quaran and is looked up to with reverence. Thus, the appellant/accused held a position of great trust and faith, which he breached by sexually assaulting the victim, a gullible girl child of six years of age. Thus, the appellant/ accused does not deserve any indulgence in this regard,” Justice Bamba held while dismissing the cleric’s plea for reduction of sentence to the period that he had already been in jail — two-and-a-half years.

“Thus, I find no infirmity in the judgment of trial court in concluding that the appellant/accused is guilty of aggravated sexual assault in terms of Section 9 (m) POCSO Act, which is punishable under Section 10 POCSO Act and convicting the appellant/accused under Section 354 IPC and Section 10 POCSO Act,” the HC held.

The incident took place in Northeast Delhi, where the victim used to take tuition classes with the cleric for learning ‘Kayda/Arabic language’. The HC relied on the testimonies of the victim and her mother who narrated the entire incident and said that the same “inspired confidence”. The victim had alleged that the cleric used to touch her private parts, and she reported this to her mother who got her medically examined. The accused said that he was being falsely implicated as days prior to the incident, an altercation took place between him and the girl’s father. The HC however noted that the accused had not led this defence during the cross-examination in the trial.