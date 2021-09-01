Delhi HC issues notice to Centre on plea by 8 women for Territorial Army selection

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Centre on a petition filed by eight women, who have applied for posts of Territorial Army (TA) officers, alleging that the authorities have not published the final result till date despite conducting the examination and interview in 2019 and 2020.

The women alleged that it was part of a conspiracy and gender-biased selection “to discourage the women candidates from joining the services”.

A division bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Navin Chawla asked the authorities to respond to the petition and listed it for hearing on December 15. Senior advocate Sanjoy Ghose represented the petitioners in the case filed through advocate Kartik Yadav.

The petition said that women candidates were invited to join the TA for the first time in 2019 after the High Court held that there was no restriction on enrollment of women. In May 2019, the Centre invited applications for TA officers and after written examination, interviews and medical examination, eight men and 12 women were recommended by the Service Selection Board (SSB).

However, the petition said that the final merit list of the selected candidates was never released.

In April 2021, the plea said, one woman candidate was issued an order for joining in the Departmental Unit under Indian Railways despite the notification inviting applications only mentioning non-departmental units.

“The respondents have proceeded to call candidates without publishing of the final merit list and have kept the petitioners away even from their results,” the eight-woman petitioners said before the court, adding that the TA in past has commissioned all the candidates, declared fit by the medical board, into the service.

The petition also states that the authorities have told the applicants that there was only one vacancy for women candidates. However, it adds that the TA again issued a notification calling applications for appointing officers in non-departmental units.