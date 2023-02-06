Regulating online gaming: Draft regulations being finalised, Centre tells Delhi HC

The Centre informed the Delhi High Court Monday that the draft regulations in relation to regulating online gaming has been circulated and the same were pending finalisation, in pleas seeking regulation of online gaming in the country.

The submission was made before a division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad while hearing two PIL pleas on the subject.

One of the pleas, moved by Atul Batra, seeks constitution of a regulatory body to differentiate between a game of skill and a game of chance and what is permissible in law. Batra’s plea states that if online gambling and betting are not regulated it is likely to cause immense damage to the society at large as youngsters with impressionable minds can fall prey to such games which may have an adverse effect on their personal and professional life.

During the course of the hearing today, the Centre’s counsel submitted, “Draft regulation has been circulated and consultations have started. Stakeholder meeting with all representatives, whether lawyers or civil society… two rounds have already happened. We are in the process of finalising the same.”

Batra who appeared in person said that since the draft law has been circulated, his plea stands satisfied and no further orders were sought by him. Closing the proceedings, the high court nonetheless granted liberty to Batra to approach it again in case of any grievance.

Opinion | Why we need to look beyond GST while regulating online gaming

A second plea, moved by one Avinash Mehrotra, alleged that the online gambling system in India is unregulated and “a great place for carrying out hawala operations” and “laundering money”. Seeking a ban on these websites, the plea also sought for recovery of taxes due from people who played on these sites and those who operate them. In view of the Centre’s submission, the HC listed this matter after eight weeks.

On January 2, the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) released the draft rules for online gaming which includes a self-regulatory body, mandatory know-your-customer norms for verification and a grievance redressal mechanism.

Advertisement

Online games will have to register with a self-regulatory body, and only games cleared by the body will be allowed to legally operate in India. Online gaming companies will not be allowed to engage in betting on the outcome of games, the proposed rules say.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said “around 40 to 45 per cent of gamers in India are women, and therefore it was all the more important to keep the gaming ecosystem safe”.

The proposed rules, aimed at safeguarding users against potential harm from skill-based games, have been introduced as an amendment to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. The attempt is to regulate online gaming platforms as intermediaries and place due diligence requirements on them.