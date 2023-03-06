Delhi High Court asks Centre to pay DU student Rs 50,000 for denying him scholarship

The Delhi High Court has asked the Centre to pay costs of Rs 50,000 to a Delhi University student who was granted a scholarship under the Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research (Inspire) scheme but it was withheld in the third year because he did not score a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 6.0 in the second year.

A single-judge bench of Justice Prathiba Singh on February 23 examined the Post Offer Implementation Guidelines for Scholars on the INSPIRE scheme offered to him by the Department of Science and Technology, Ministry of Science and Technology, and observed, “A perusal of Clause 5 of the…guidelines…leaves no manner of doubt that the requirement of 6.0 CGPA is in the aggregate and not in the core subjects. There is no mention in the Post Offer Implementation Guidelines for Scholars or in the INSPIRE Scheme that a 6.0 CGPA is being required in the core subjects. Thus, the rejection/ non-grant of scholarship to the petitioner is completely untenable.”

The high court also observed that the student, Vikash Shukla, studying B Sc (Hons) Maths from Ramjas College, is from “an economically weaker section and had to discontinue studies after B.Sc. due to non-award of the scholarship”.

Shukla scored 92.6 per cent in his Class 12 exams from Madhya Pradesh Board with 99 marks in mathematics, 94 in physics and 97 in chemistry. He was also given a certificate by the Madhya Pradesh Secondary Examination Board for being eligible for the scholarship for higher education under the Inspire scheme.

“Further, it is submitted that due to his CGPA, he was fully qualified to obtain admission into the MSc (mathematics), which he could not pursue due to rejection/non-continuation of scholarship,” the court noted.

Considering that the annual scholarship for Shukla was Rs 60,000, Justice Singh said, “the third year’s scholarship amount i.e. Rs.60,000, along with the simple interest of 6 per cent, is directed to be released to the petitioner.” The high court further directed that additional costs of Rs 50,000 would be awarded to Shukla, directing the respondents to pay the same in eight weeks.

Shukla contended that he secured more than 6.0 CGPA in the second year and hence he could not have been deprived of the scholarship for the third year. He also wrote to the Department of Science and Technology, Ministry of Science and Technology, on June 14, 2018 seeking scholarship disbursement, who replied that his marks were below the 6 CGPA.

Advertisement

The high court perused Shukla’s transcripts, observing that the CGPA for the first and the second semester was 7.45 and for the third and four semesters 6.32. “Thus, in the first year, the petitioner scored a 7.45 CGPA and in the second year, he scored a 6.32 CGPA. Thus, the stand of the respondent that the petitioner did not score 6 CGPA would not be correct,” the court held.

The Centre’s stand before the court was that CGPA should be 6.0 in the “core subjects”. But Shukla argued that as per the Post Offer Implementation Guidelines for Scholars, “the cumulative CGPA of 6.0” was the eligibility requirement for the scholarship.