Medical college graft case: Delhi HC seeks CBI stand in ex-judge’s plea for joint trial

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) stand in a plea by retired Orissa High Court judge IM Quddusi, an accused in two corruption cases, seeking joint trial in the matters as the facts and substance flow from the same transaction.

A single judge bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma issued a notice to the central agency after Quddusi challenged the January 23 order of the special court rejecting his request for joint trial.

The court listed the matter for hearing on March 3.

Quddusi’s lawyer argued that in both the cases – one registered in 2017 and the other in 2019 – the CBI had alleged that the accused persons conspired to get favourable orders from Allahabad High Court and the apex court on behalf of Prasad Education Trust, which as per the CBI FIR, was among 46 colleges barred by the government in 2017 from admitting students for two years due to lack of facilities.

The CBI subsequently filed another case against retired Allahabad High Court Judge Narayan Shukla, who is accused of accepting bribes for giving a favourable order in the same case.

Shukla, then a sitting judge, was arraigned as an accused along with six others in an FIR registered on December 4, 2019. A Delhi court took cognisance of the case in 2019 and summoned Quddusi and several others.

The special court, while hearing Quddusi’s application in CBI’s case against Shukla, observed that for conducting a joint trial, the charge has to be framed in both the cases. “In the present case, however, no charge has been framed,” the special court said.

Moreover, the HC stayed the trial in the case against Quddusi, it pointed out.

Quddusi had argued before the special court that most of the accused persons are the same, witnesses are the same, and documents including voice samples are the same. The special court, however, perused through the testimonies of the “same witnesses” and held that they were speaking differently in two cases. “The trial in both the cases cannot be held jointly keeping in mind their distinct, peculiar and specific facts and circumstances,” it had said.

Quddusi is accused of trying to influence court proceedings over an application to grant admission rights to the private medical college which was barred by the Medical Council of India. As per an Indian Express report, the CBI FIR alleged that promoters of the Lucknow medical college, one of the institutes barred from admitting students for two years, had approached Quddusi, who had allegedly promised relief from court in exchange for bribes to influential people.

The college challenged the government order in the Supreme Court. The court, the FIR said, directed the government to consider afresh the material on record. The government heard the matter and barred the college from admitting students for 2017-18 and 2018-19 academic sessions. It also authorised MCI to cash the college’s bank guarantee of Rs 2 crore, the Indian Express had reported.

When the college promoters moved the Supreme Court, and at the same time also allegedly got in touch with Quddusi and Bhawana Pandey who, the FIR says, promised to get the matter settled. According to the CBI, Quddusi advised the promoters to withdraw the petition in SC and file a petition in Allahabad HC, the Indian Express had reported. Apart from Quddusi and Pandey the other accused are Prasad Education Trust (PET), its owners B P Yadav and Prasad Yadav, and one Sudhir Giri.

According to the FIR, a conspiracy was allegedly hatched among B P Yadav, Quddusi, Pandey and Giri (who owns Venkateshwara Medical College in Meerut) “in order to obtain a favourable order from Justice Shri Narayan Shukla of High Court of Allahabad at Lucknow Bench by corrupt and illegal means. In furtherance of the said conspiracy, Quddusi engaged Shukla for managing the matter.”

The FIR alleged the promoters filed a petition in the Allahabad High Court on August 25, 2017. In an interim relief, the High Court ordered that the “petitioner college shall not be delisted from the list of colleges notified for counselling till the next date of listing i.e. August 31, 2017”. It had also stayed encashment of the bank guarantee by the Medical Council of India till the next date of hearing.