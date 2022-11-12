Delhi bursting at its seams, unauthorised constructions a bane: HC in case pertaining to Hauz Khas property

In a plea challenging a trial court order upholding the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) appellate tribunal’s decision on the demolition of unauthorised construction carried out at a property in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas, the Delhi High Court recently observed that unauthorised constructions are a “bane to orderly development” of Delhi.

A single judge bench of Justice C Hari Shankar in a judgment on November 9 observed that “unauthorised constructions are a bane to orderly development of the city, which is already bursting at its seams, and cannot be allowed to continue to stand in perpetuity”.

The high court was hearing the plea of a man who had challenged a September 14 judgment passed by a principal district and sessions judge wherein his appeal challenging an order of August 9, 2021, passed by the Appellate Tribunal, MCD was rejected.

According to the facts of the case, the MCD had issued a show-cause notice in September 2011 alleging that unauthorised construction had taken place at the man’s property in Hauz Khas. The MCD asked the owners or builders of the property to show cause as to why the alleged unauthorised construction should not be demolished. Thereafter, the MCD passed a demolition order in respect of the property in October 2011.

The man moved the high court against this order and a single judge of the high court in February 2013 set aside the demolition order on technical grounds and asked the MCD to consider the owner’s reply to the show-cause notice and pass appropriate orders. Thereafter, in December 2020, the MCD booked the property for demolition alleging “further unauthorised construction”, relying on the September 2011 notice.

The owner challenged the demolition order before the MCD’s appellate tribunal, which held that the owner should have been heard and remanded the matter back to the MCD for “de-novo consideration”. Pursuant to this, the MCD once again issued a demolition order in July 2021. The owner, yet again, moved the corporation’s appellate tribunal, which upheld the direction of demolition.

The owner then moved the trial court against the tribunal’s order wherein his appeal was rejected and he then moved the high court.

The high court noted that the owner argued before the trial court that his property had several units and hence it was not possible to “identify the property precisely”. He further argued that the construction up to the third floor of the aforesaid property existed prior to 2011. The high court also noted that the trial court had rejected this contention referring to a status report of the MCD which states that under the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Act, 2011, the owner “could not have carried out any construction beyond the demolished second floor” of the property.

According to the trial court, inspections carried out in 2020-2021 indicated that the man continued to carry out construction on the third floor/terrace of the said property. The trial court thereafter refused to interfere with the MCD appellate tribunal’s order.

Before the high court, the MCD counsel argued that the challenge to the trial court’s order before the high court should be made under Article 226 of the Constitution which grants power to the high court to issue certain writs. He argued that the challenge to the trial court’s order does not lie under Article 227, which grants powers of superintendence over all courts and tribunals under the high court jurisdiction.

After considering the facts, the high court was of the view that the court does under Article 227 “judicially review the order passed by the hierarchically lower authority and neither does it examine the correctness of the said order”. It was further observed that the high court can step in for “supervisory correction” only with regard to the manner in which the lower judicial authority has acted. “It is for this reason that the order of the lower authority is classically regarded as final both on facts as well as in law, insofar as the writ jurisdiction vested in the court under Article 227 the Constitution of India is concerned,” the high court held.

“It is now nearly ten years since the order dated 8th February 2013 was passed by this court…It is time that a quietus was arrived at and the dispute set at rest,” the high court noted.

Dismissing the appeal, the high court said that it did not find a case to interfere with the order of the principal district and sessions judge considering the parameters of the limited jurisdiction vested with the high court under Article 227.