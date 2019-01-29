Delhi High Court can’t challenge panel on sealing: SC

Expressing its displeasure over the Delhi High Court entertaining matters related to the monitoring committee overseeing the sealing drive in the capital, the Supreme Court Monday restrained it from dealing with any plea questioning the decisions of the Committee.

Advertising

“We are not happy with the way the Delhi High Court has passed the order,” a bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta observed. The bench pointed out that it had made it clear in its judgment of December 15, 2017 and two subsequent orders that any challenge to the decision of monitoring committee would lie only in the apex court.

The court said this after senior counsel Ranjit Kumar, assisting the court as an amicus curiae in the matter, referred to it the HC January 23 order regarding sealing of a premises in Mehrauli.

A single judge of the HC had dismissed a plea which challenged the sealing by the Committee, saying only the SC court hear it. On appeal, the division bench, however, asked the committee to file an affidavit explaining the steps taken regarding the sealing.

Advertising

In the January 23 order, the division bench had disposed of the appeal.