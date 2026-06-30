Delhi HC cancels bail to school staff in rape case: ‘Key facts overlooked, child identified culprit’

Noting that a trial court had overlooked crucial facts while granting bail to a man, accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl in a West Delhi school, within a week of his arrest, the Delhi High Court Monday cancelled the bail.
“The impugned order (lower court order) has missed the crux of the issue… as to why a minor child… would make such a complaint and would not only identify the respondent as the offender but also point out the place of occurrence… Therefore, in view of above discussions and in exercise of power under Section 528 of the BNSS Act 2023, the impugned order is set aside to secure ends of justice,” Justice Vinod Kumar said in his June 29 order.
The HC said it was “too early” to release the accused while ignoring the victim’s version, since the case was still under investigation.
“… The Additional Sessions Judge did not take into account a very important fact that in junior school, where the present incident took place, there were 10 staff members out of which only two officials were male i.e. one guard… and the respondent. Therefore, the child victim could not have made any mistake in identifying the culprit,” the court said, ordering the accused to surrender on July 1.
“Learned Additional Sessions Judge missed a very important fact that the victim is barely three years old and such a small child cannot be equated with an adult victim, who can narrate the facts in proper sequence with accuracy of time…”
“A child of such a tender age may appear to be incoherent and sometimes even illogical, but that does not mean that what a child is saying is incorrect… the victim narrated the incident to her mother without naming the respondent. Thereafter, she not only identified the respondent but also identified the place where the incident took place,” it added.
The alleged incident took place on April 30.
On May 7, a Sessions Court in Dwarka granted bail to the accused after noting that CCTV footage showed him leaving the junior wing of the school at 8.37 am and that the medical examination revealed no visible injuries.
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“While considering the application, learned trial court noted that footage retrieved from the CCTV camera depicted the respondent entering the passage leading towards the interior
portion of the school premises at 8.13 am and… returning at approximately 8.37 am. Learned Additional Sessions Judge observed that the footage did not indicate the presence of the applicant inside the Junior Wing beyond the said time and further noted the defence contention that in another footage, the respondent can be seen entering the Senior Wing school building shortly thereafter,” the HC order observed.
After the bail was granted, the Delhi Police represented by Additional Solicitor General S V Raju and Additional Public Prosecutor Aman Usman approached the HC.
Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district courts in Delhi and has reported on the trials of many high-profile cases since 2023.
Professional Background
Education: Nirbhay is an economics graduate from Delhi University.
Beats: His reporting spans the trial courts, and he occasionally interviews ambassadors and has a keen interest in doing data stories.
Specializations: He has a specific interest in data stories related to courts.
Core Strength: Nirbhay is known for tracking long-running legal sagas and providing meticulous updates on high-profile criminal trials.
Recent notable articles
In 2025, he has written long form articles and two investigations. Along with breaking many court stories, he has also done various exclusive stories.
1) A long form on Surender Koli, accused in the Nithari serial killings of 2006. He was acquitted after spending 2 decades in jail. was a branded man. Deemed the “cannibal" who allegedly lured children to his employer’s house in Noida, murdered them, and “ate their flesh” – his actions cited were cited as evidence of human depravity at its worst. However, the SC acquitted him finding various lapses in the investigation. The Indian Express spoke to his lawyers and traced the 2 decades journey.
2) For decades, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been at the forefront of the Government’s national rankings, placed at No. 2 over the past two years alone. It has also been the crucible of campus activism, its protests often spilling into national debates, its student leaders going on to become the faces and voices of political parties of all hues and thoughts. The Indian Express looked at all court cases spanning over two decades and did an investigation.
3) Investigation on the 700 Delhi riots cases. The Indian Express found that in 17 of 93 acquittals (which amounted to 85% of the decided cases) in Delhi riots cases, courts red-flag ‘fabricated’ evidence and pulled up the police.
Signature Style
Nirbhay’s writing is characterized by its procedural depth. He excels at summarizing 400-page chargesheets and complex court orders into digestible news for the general public.
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