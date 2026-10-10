Delhi High Court Bar Association condemns detention of lawyers, ‘excessive’ use of force by cops

Police detained CJP supporters during a demonstration near Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in New Delhi on Saturday. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA)

By Saturday afternoon, videos had started circulating on social media showing senior advocate Shadan Farasat being lifted and detained by Delhi Police officers.

“It has become a police state. The value of a citizen is nothing today … they (policemen) suddenly came towards Yogendra Yadav. I was trying to stop them. They tore my shirt and threw me inside a moving bus,” Farasat said, adding: “I was worried … my leg could have come under the bus.”

Later in the day, the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) condemned the detention of several lawyers and the alleged use of excessive force by police against people who attempted to take part in a protest demanding Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.